Supernatural comic book series will take place between the first two seasons

After the TV series Supernatural wrapped up its fifteen season run back in 2020, the franchise was supposed to live on through the prequel series The Winchesters… but then the show’s home network The CW was taken over by a new management team that came in with the intention of wiping the CW slate clean for the most part. The Winchesters was cancelled after one season, then couldn’t find a new home because it had to be shopped around during the writers strike, when networks and streamers were hesitant to make major pickup decisions. There still might be more Supernatural in our future, as the show’s stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are very open to returning to the roles of monster hunting brothers Sam and Dean Winchester at some point – and while we wait to see when the revival is going to happen, SuperHeroHype has revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery and Dynamite Entertainment are teaming up to tell more stories about the Winchesters with a Supernatural comic book series that will take place between the first two seasons of the show.

Greg Pak, writer of Marvel’s Darth Vader comic, is writing the Supernatural comic book series, which will feature artwork by Eder Messias. Pak and Messias previously worked together on Captain America.

Pak provided the following statement: “ Fans of Supernatural know the show is a blast, and it’s an enormous pleasure and privilege to be able to dig into this wild world, especially with Eder Messias. We’re going for fun and grounded, and then we’re going to absolutely cut loose when the time comes. I can’t wait to show more, and thanks so much to everyone for coming along for the ride! ” Messias added that Supernatural is “ by far my favorite television series. Here in Brazil, on Saturday nights, they would show four episodes in a row. After that, we would spend the week talking to friends about the next episodes. I’m looking forward to bringing this story to fans and giving it my best! “

The new Supernatural comic book series will launch in October. DC Comics previously published multiple Supernatural comics between the years of 2007 and 2012.

