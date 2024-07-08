Jared Padalecki is dying to make a Supernatural revival season

After Supernatural wrapped up its fifteen season run back in 2020, the franchise was supposed to live on through the prequel series The Winchesters… but then the show’s home network The CW was taken over by a new management team that came in with the intention of wiping the CW slate clean for the most part. The Winchesters was cancelled after one season, then couldn’t find a new home because it had to be shopped around during the writers strike, when networks and streamers were hesitant to make major pickup decisions. But there still might be more Supernatural in our future, as the show’s stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are very open to returning to the roles of monster hunting brothers Sam and Dean Winchester at some point – and in fact, Padalecki has said in a new interview that he’s “dying to” make a revival season.

Speaking on the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast, Padalecki said (with thanks to ComicBook.com for the transcription), “ I will say this. I don’t want to do another 15 years of Supernatural. I don’t want to do another 5 years of Supernatural. I am dying to do a reboot of Supernatural akin to the Gilmore Girls reboot; here are four one-and-a-half-hour episodes. We’ll shoot it in three months. I think Jensen [Ackles] and I both said in 2020, ‘We’d love to revisit these characters, this world. Give us five years.’ Which is next year. And I see him often. And we talk often. I think he and I are both really eager to do it. I’m certain I’ll put the flannel on again and play Sam Winchester. “

Padalecki followed Supernatural with four seasons of the series Walker on The CW – but that show was just cancelled, and Padalecki has blasted the current version of the network as a cheap content factory. Now he’s expected to follow Ackles over to The Boys, which has Supernatural creator Eric Kripke as its showrunner.

Would you like to see Padalecki and Ackles reprise the roles of Sam and Dean Winchester for a revival season of Supernatural next year? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.