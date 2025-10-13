Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel Brosnahan, & AGBO join forces for the supernatural series Prism at Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, The Electric State), Rachel Brosnahan (Superman, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and AGBO are joining forces for Prism, an upcoming supernatural project currently in development at Netflix. The stream refused to comment on the endeavor; however, word around the Hollywood water cooler is that Brown will star in and executive produce Prism alongside Brosnahan and AGBO.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Brown will play Cassie, a woman with the unique ability to communicate with apparitions, who must uncover the cause of a newly discovered phenomenon that causes “visitors” (ghosts) to appear all over the world before it’s too late.

Deadline continues, “Prism is based on the short story of the same name, which was an Assemble Original featured in their magazine, Assemble Artifacts, and was developed in-house with writer Nick Shafir, who will co-produce. Assemble Media is attached to produce.”

Etan Frankel (Shameless, Joe vs. Carole) will serve as showrunner for Prism, with additional executive producers being Russell Kahn through Scrap Paper Pictures, and Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and Alessandra Maman via AGBO. Additionally, Jack Heller and Caitlin de Lisser-Ellen of Assemble Media will also serve as executive producers.

Brown and Brosnahan are not strangers to the Supernatural genre. Between Brown’s experience with Stranger Things and Brosnahan’s time with James Gunn’s Superman, the duo is more than well-equipped to join AGBO for a project about communicating with the undead and stopping a phenomenon that causes ghosts to populate across the globe.

How do you think the world would cope with ghosts popping up to “live” among us? Would seeing the spirit of a loved one throw you through a loop? Would living among ghosts become commonplace after so long? Would ghosts want rights and job opportunities? What if actors who have passed suddenly showed up wanting work? Would Hollywood leap at the chance to sign the first ghost actor? Would Hollywood still push for advancements in AI if their favorite cash cows suddenly returned? I have so many burning questions. Let us know what you think about Prism in the comments section below.