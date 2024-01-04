Jaws pinball machine is coming from Stern Pinball and we have the trailer!

A Jaws pinball machine is coming from Stern Pinball Inc, and you can watch a trailer for the game right here!

A couple years ago, Spooky Pinball LLC created a pinball machine inspired by John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween, and last month they announced that they’re building a Texas Chainsaw Massacre pinball machine, inspired by Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic. Now the folks at Stern Pinball Inc. have unveiled a trailer for the latest pinball machine they’ve made, inspired by another ’70s classic – and another one of the best movies ever made – director Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster Jaws ! You can watch the trailer for the pinball machine in the embed above.

According to a press release, this pinball machine has “ brand-new mechanical features inspired by iconic movie moments and state-of-the-art technology. Jaws transports players to the fictional locale of Amity Island, located off the coast of Long Island, New York. The small fishing community is a popular beach vacation location in the summer. As Fourth of July vacationers close in on the island’s picturesque beaches, grave danger lurks below sea level… The Amity Island mayor covers up the shark attacks out of fear of losing the island’s tourism money, resulting in more terrifying attacks.

Stern’s Jaws pinball games will have players grabbing their harpoons and playing as Quint, Hooper, and Brody to save Amity Island’s residents and the Fourth of July! As the grizzled fishermen, tackle the most dangerous ocean creatures on the planet. Tension mounts as you see “blood in the water” from our animated lighting effects. Fire pinballs at the motorized “Shark Fin” target swimming across the playfield. Anticipation builds as you navigate the “Orca Boat” upper playfield, featuring a “Lookout Tower” ramp, a ship’s wheel horizontal spinner on the deck, and a “Radio” stand-up target to call for help. Lookout! A motorized custom sculpted “Great White Shark” bash toy comes crashing through the bottom of a fishing boat, terrorizing players in this thrilling pinball odyssey. Will you survive Jaws?! “

The pinball machine will feature immersive film and audio assets, and includes a custom speech delivered by Jaws cast member Richard Dreyfuss. Of course, players will also be treated to the sound of the iconic theme music by John Williams. The machines will be equipped with Stern’s award-winning Insider Connecte system, “ which enables players to interact with the game and a global network of players in multiple ways. Through Insider Connected, players can track progress, hunt Achievements, take on special Jaws Quests, and work on their lifetime Bounty Hunter rank. Insider Connected also provides an operator-focused toolset to drive location play through a better player experience, game location discovery, location leaderboards, performance analysis, automatic code updates, and remote diagnostics for easier maintenance. Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com/ or in the Insider Connected App. Download it today on iOS and Android. “

Seth Davis, President & CEO of Stern Pinball, had this to say: “ Honoring one of the greatest movie franchises of all time, we’re giving Jaws our most advanced software and hardware to date. We can’t wait to debut Jaws Pinball’s heart-pounding gameplay to the world! “

There will be three models of the game to choose from: Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition. Here’s the info: “ Limited to 1,000 games globally, the highly collectible Limited Edition model includes a full-color mirrored backglass based on the iconic Jaws movie poster by world-renowned artist Roger Kastel, full-color reflective foil high-definition cabinet decal with hand-drawn artwork by Michael Barnard, exclusive custom “Great White” powder-coated pinball armor, Speaker Expression Lighting with Jaws-themed game effects (sonar, water, blood in the water, and more!), a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, exclusive inside art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Stern President & CEO Seth Davis and Chairman & Founder Gary Stern. “

The suggested retail price for the pro edition is $6,999. The premium edition will set you back $9,699. And the limited edition will cost $12,999.

Jaws pinball machines and accessories are available now through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers worldwide. More information on Jaws Pinball can be found on the Stern Pinball website.