Jeff Bridges would do The Big Lebowski sequel if the Coen Bros. abide

Oh, you know how sequels go: strikes and gutters, ups and downs. The Big Lebowski has been a bonafide classic — and not just of the cult variety — for so long now that it’s become inevitable that sequel talk would come up. So where does it stand? Well, it might come down to — I won’t say “heroes”… — brothers who would be the ones to get it going. But The Dude himself and Maude Lebowski are on board…

Jeff Bridges recently spoke (as part of his “An Evening with The Dude” tour) about how the idea of a sequel to The Big Lebowski gets brought up quite a bit, and although he’s sure it will never happen, Joel and Ethan Coen have surprised him before. “Julianne [Moore] and I would fantasize about that. We did another movie together, Seventh Son, she played a witch in that movie. And we would often say, ‘Gee it’s all set up for a sequel…But no, I don’t think the brothers are going to do that. I don’t think that’s their style. But I must say, they surprise us all the time. Who would have thought Macbeth would have come out of one of those guys? You never know what they’re going to do so who knows…’If they called me up and said, ‘Hey let’s do it again,’ I’d say, ‘Absolutely, come on.’”

Yes, we all pretty much love The Big Lebowski, but is a sequel really necessary? Chances are it would be better than John Turturro’s The Jesus Rolls spin-off (honestly, Marty the landlord was more deserving), but sometimes we just need to let movies be standalones. The Coens are brilliant, but could they ever really tie it together like they did with the original? Look, not supporting The Big Lebowski from the onset (even though it easily made back its budget) is on a lot of us; but now that we’ve embraced it, it’s also time to acknowledge that a sequel will not stand, man.

What do you think? Could a sequel to The Big Lebowski work 25+ years on? Would it have ever worked or is it best left swept under the rug?