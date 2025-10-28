Pop Culture

Jennifer Lawrence gets why the public rejected her at the height of her fame: “That person is annoying”

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence interviews embarassingJennifer Lawrence interviews embarassing

There was a time when Jennifer Lawrence was everywhere, and honestly, she kind of owned it. Between awards-season red carpets, blockbuster franchises, and that “cool girl who trips at the Oscars” energy, she became Hollywood’s golden child. Then, just as fast as we built her up, everyone decided they were over it.

While speaking with The New Yorker, Lawrence said she understands why the public ultimately rejected her, even saying that she finds her old interviews cringe-inducing. “Oh, no. So hyper. So embarrassing,” she said. “Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality, but it was also a defense mechanism. And so it was a defense mechanism, to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!’ … I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying. I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on ‘SNL’ was spot-on.

She said the backlash against her became “uninhabitable,” adding, “I felt — I didn’t feel, I was, I think — rejected not for my movies, not for my politics, but for me, for my personality.

After dominating the 2010s, Lawrence took a significant step back from Hollywood, appearing in only three movies over the last six years. Her next project will see her starring alongside Robert Pattinson in Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love. Based on the novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz, the story centers on a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis. It will hit theaters on November 7.

She has another big project coming up with Martin Scorsese’s What Happens At Night. The film, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, is “a dream-like story of a married American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby. They check into a cavernous, largely deserted hotel where they encounter an enigmatic cast of characters including a flamboyant chanteuse, a depraved businessman and a charismatic faith healer. Nothing is quite as it seems in this strange, frozen world. As the couple struggle to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about themselves and the life they’ve built together.

Source: The New Yorker
