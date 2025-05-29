Martin Short has an idea of how to bring back Jiminy Glick

Jiminy Glick tore through Hollywood in a way that took the rich, arrogant, primadonna mindset down a peg. Unfortunately, he wasn’t real, having been the bloated creation of Martin Short as a way to poke fun at celebrity culture. Blunt and as far from politically correct as he could be, Jiminy Glick was very much of his time. Yet, Short does have some ideas in how he could resurrect the character.

Speaking with IndieWire, Martin Short said that it wouldn’t necessarily be celebrity culture that he goes after but rather those in the nation’s capital. “I think that if I had to do another Jiminy movie, I’d make Mr. Glick Goes to Washington. I mean, everyone in that world has an element of absurdity. When you see the news now, you can’t get broader than Marjorie Taylor Greene. You couldn’t create a character broader than that.”

But remember, it’s 2025 and Jiminy Glick really hasn’t had a major presence in two decades. Despite some one-offs here and there (even as recently as last year), Glick seemed tied to the mid-2000s. So how would his humor fit in today’s climate? (Remember when he asked Mel Brooks why he had such a problem with Nazis?) That’s up to the viewer. “You know, comedy’s subjective. Some people love Jiminy and some people hate Jiminy. Some people love the Three Stooges and some people hate them. All I know is that the people that would hate Jiminy, I probably would be bored at dinner with them…But I think it would make sense, I guess, in the world of obsessive P.C. that Jiminy just saying whatever he wants, as outlandish as that can be, [would be cathartic]. You see, Jiminy’s gimmick was that he was the moron. He’s a moron with power. That’s how I always described him.”

Jiminy Glick first appeared on the short-lived The Martin Short Show before getting his own spin-off series, Primetime Glick, which lasted three seasons on Comedy Central. In 2004, he got his own movie with Jiminy Glick in Lalawood.

Are you a fan of Jiminy Glick? How do you think he would be received today?