JoBlo Has A Newsletter – Please Subscribe!

For the last few weeks, we’ve started to unroll a long-overdue newsletter – The JoBlo Weekly Roundup – here at JoBlo.com – which is sent out on Friday mornings. One thing we’ve always prided ourselves on is our genuine connection to our readers. Many of you have been part of our community for years — whether it’s through the talkbacks, the comment sections, our social channels and of course our vast JoBlo YouTube Network— and this newsletter is meant to be a quick, easy way for all of you to keep up with the latest buzz, trends, and debates happening across the JoBlo universe. Think of it as a weekly catch-up between movie fans, written by movie fans. Check out a couple of issues right HERE!

One thing to note is that this won’t just be a spammy weekly newsletter regurgitating news you already know and might be tired of. Instead, this is a highly curated and nimble read that won’t overload your inbox. The content is all original, with us spotlighting trends we’re starting to notice (like why so many movies are bombing), stories that outrage us (no guns in the new 007 posters?, Predator: Badlands is PG-13???), reviews, and our own specific commentary on the biggest news stories of the week – which – last week, was definitely the fact that The Mummy 4 with the original franchise stars – is happening.

We’ve already put together the first four issues, and we’d love for you to take a look. The more people sign up, the more we can grow this into something truly special. We want you to be a part of shaping what this becomes.

JoBlo.com has been around since 1998, built from the ground up by passionate movie lovers who just wanted a space to geek out about cinema — and that’s still who we are. Other sites might have gone corporate, chasing clicks and SEO trends, but we’ve always been about keeping it personal, opinionated, and authentic. That’s what’s kept our readers coming back all these years — and it’s what this newsletter aims to celebrate.

So don’t miss out — SUBSCRIBE HERE, stay connected, and let’s keep building the kind of movie community that’s impossible to find anywhere else.