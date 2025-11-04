SHOCKER: Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz returning for The Mummy 4!

Talk about strange timing! Earlier today, we posted an exclusive interview clip with Oded Fehr, co-star of the original Mummy movies, telling us that he, Rachel Weisz, and Brendan Fraser are all ready and willing to return for a fourth Mummy movie. Well, it turns out there was something to what he was saying — Deadline has just confirmed that Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are indeed in talks with Universal to return for a fourth Mummy film. Ready or Not directors Radio Silence are attached to direct.

While the project is still under wraps, Deadline reports that there’s already a writer on board, with David Coggeshall (The Family Plan) penning the script. Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett would replace original Mummydirector Stephen Sommers, who helmed both The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, while Rob Cohen directed The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

Notably, this would be Weisz’s first time reprising her role as Evelyn O’Connell since the second film back in 2001, as she was replaced by Maria Bello in the third entry. Brendan Fraser, who starred as adventurer Rick O’Connell, has long been vocal about wanting to return to the franchise, which ranked among the highest-grossing blockbusters of its era. Universal has tried several times to reboot the series, with Tom Cruise headlining a disastrous reboot back in 2017, which was supposed to kick off Universal’s “Dark Universe” shared universe — a plan that quickly went up in smoke after its box office failure.

There’s actually a low-budget Mummy movie that’s already been shot by Blumhouse and directed by Lee Cronin, but recently there have been (unfounded) rumors that the film was being retitled and would no longer be connected to the franchise. Given this news, that now seems a likely turn of events.

Indeed, this is pretty exciting news, as both Fraser and Weisz were terrific in those old-fashioned adventure movies and could easily pick up right where they left off — perhaps passing the torch to a new generation of adventurers. Radio Silence is an intriguing choice to direct, having successfully reignited the Scream franchise at Paramount, while their Ready or Not sequel just wrapped, with them returning to direct.

Are you excited for The Mummy 4? Let us know in the comments!