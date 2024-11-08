JoBlo TV roundup: The free movie this week is Alien Party Crashers!

At the end of September, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – and the movie we shared this week is a genre-bender (or blender) that’s described as a sci-fi horror comedy!

The movie in question is called Alien Party Crashers, and that sounds like a good time to me.

Written and directed by Peter Stray, Alien Party Crashers has the following synopsis: A London DJ returns to his home in Wales to host a New Year’s Eve party. When a wave of time travelling aliens descend on the party, he and his friends must protect their rural valley from the invaders. The film stars Robert Pugh, Hannah Daniel, Sophie Melville, Kai Owen, Robert Boulter, Aled Pugh, Craig Russell, Steve Meo, Richard Mylan, Sheena Bhattessa, Richard Corgan, Dominique Dauwe, Tsilala Brock, Scott Barrow, Kevin McCurdy, Marc Rhys, Le Hong Lien, and Oliver Morgan-Thomas.

The movie is also known as Canaries, but I think we can all agree than Alien Party Crashers is a much more appealing title than Canaries. This movie was Stray’s feature directorial debut, and he’s now in post-production on the comedy Friends Not Food. Most of Stray’s credits have come as an actor, as he has appeared in such movies and TV shows as The Tomorrow Job, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, New Amsterdam, Lost, The Retreat, Monstrous, Viking Siege, and Deadly Honeymoon, among other things. He has also directed and/or written several short films.

To follow our JoBlo TV releases, click over to the YouTube channel and subscribe! We also recently launched a new page at JoBloYouTubeNetwork.com, where you can access all of our YouTube channels from one place.