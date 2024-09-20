JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia team up on YouTube for free movies on JoBlo TV!

Last week, we launched a new page at JoBloYouTubeNetwork.com, where you can access all of our YouTube channels from one place. Now we have some very cool news to share about our YouTube network, as JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia are partnering on a new channel named JoBlo TV, which will host feature films to watch for free every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday! The channel launches TODAY, and the genres we’ll be focusing on are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers.

The first free-to-watch movie to be featured on JoBlo TV will be the Russian sci-fi action film A Rough Draft. Check it out:

Directed by Sergey Mokritskiy, who also crafted the screenplay with Maksim Budarin, Denis Kuryshev, and Olga Sobenina (based on a novel by Night Watch author Sergey Lukyanenko), A Rough Draft has the following synopsis: A video game designer is stripped of his identity and recruited by a mysterious force to be the gatekeeper of a multi-dimensional portal.

The film stars Nikita Volkov, Severija Janusauskaite, Vilen Babichev, Olga Borovskaya, Irina Demidkina, Oleg Feoktistov, Sergei Kapkov, Irina Khakamada, Andrey Merzlikin, Mikhail Parygin, Anna Peresild, Yuliya Peresild, Aleksandr Plyushchev, Yola Sanko, Nikita Tarasov, Evgeniy Tkachuk, Evgeniy Tsyganov, and Matvey Yakubov.

Octane Multimedia brings you an exciting world of movies and TV shows, offering a diverse selection of entertainment across multiple genres.

We're looking forward to presenting you guys will all kinds of cool movies over the next few months (stay tuned for a full month of HORROR in October!)

