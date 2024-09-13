The JoBlo YouTube Network: Access all of our YouTube channels from one page!

Established in 2011, the JoBlo YouTube Network currently consists of no less than 12 separate channels, and over the years those channels have added over 16 million subscribers who, along with those who haven’t subscribed yet, have racked up over 12 BILLION LIFETIME VIEWS. To help our followers keep track of every channel on the network, we have launched a new page at JoBloYouTubeNetwork.com, where you can get all of your JoBlo YouTube needs in one spot! All 12 of the channels are listed on the page and can be accessed there with a click of a link – and when we launch new channels in the future (expect more in 2025), they will be included on this page as well.

Not only is the JoBlo YouTube Network page the only place online where you can find direct links to all of our channels, but it also features links to articles we’ve published to celebrate some of the milestones our channels have reached. For example, via the page you can check out the articles that were published when the JoBlo Upcoming Movies channel surpassed 100,000 subscribers, when the JoBlo en Español channel also surpassed the 100,000 subscribers mark, and when the JoBlo Animated Videos channel passed 3 million subscribers and 2 billion views. There’s also a section where you can see how many subscribers we have across all of the channels, and how many views the channels have received. Every time a channel reaches 100,000 subscribers, we receive a silver plaque, and when they reach a million subscribers, YouTube sends out a gold plaque. Those plaques are represented on the page, and pictures of the actual plaques hanging up at JoBlo Headquarters can be seen at the bottom of this article.

If you’re interested in seeing the stats for individual channels, we have that on there, too. Each channel is listed with its number of subscribers and views – and, as mentioned, you can also access each one of them through the page if you want to check them out. (And subscribe, if you haven’t already.) The channels are: JoBlo Movie Network, JoBlo Movie Clips, JoBlo Animated Videos, JoBlo Originals, JoBlo Superheroes, JoBlo Horror, JoBlo Streaming & TV, JoBlo Horror Originals, JoBlo Celebrity Interviews, JoBlo Upcoming Movies, JoBlo Behind-the-Scenes + Bloopers, and JoBlo en Español.

Not only will all of the stats on the page be updated every 24 hours, but with a click of a link, the JoBlo YouTube Network page will allow you to access Social Blade pages that offer stats on the channels beyond the numbers of subscribers and views.

At the bottom of the page, you’ll find links to our flagship website, our parent company JANVIK HOLDINGS, as well as our partner studios, all of which have been amazing partners ever since the beginning of JoBlo.com.

So head over to JoBloYouTubeNetwork.com, check out our channels, dig into the stats, and visit our partners. As always, we send out a sincere thank you out to every one of you who has subscribed to our various channels, and promise to show our gratitude by continuing to fill the channels with the best, most interesting content possible. As you can see on the newly launched page, our YouTube network is growing fast – and if you would like to get involved, stay tuned! We’re about to kick off our search for YouTube personalities with extensive movie knowledge and will also be looking for an official Director of Strategy for our Originals channels. Details on those opportunities will be revealed soon.