JoBlo en Español passes 100K Subscribers!

Hey there, movie buffs! In case you might not be aware, of the many channels comprising the JoBlo Movie Network on YouTube, one of our newest and fastest-growing is JoBlo en Español. The channel offers Spanish-language translations of our most popular original YouTube content! Launched just under two years ago, we’ve already hit the incredible milestone of 100K SUBSCRIBERS—¡qué rápido! Our channel features popular shows like “Qué Sucedió con…” (our twist on “What Happened to This Movie” & “What Happened to this Celebrity”), “Acción Clásica” (the Spanish cousin of “Reel Action”), and the “Revisitadas” series. We’re here to bring the magic of movies to the Hispanic community, one video at a time.

Here’s how we reached this amazing milestone!

Reaching 100,000 subscribers on JoBlo en Español is not just a milestone; it’s a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication that has gone into this journey. When I joined the JoBlo team, I was tasked with a challenge: to bring the essence of our beloved English content to the Spanish-speaking audience. This has meant translating, reediting, re-narrating, scheduling, and publishing every video with the same quality and enthusiasm that our viewers expect.

Starting From Scratch

Being born and raised in LATAM (Latin America) has made clear the impact of how we perceive media content from abroad. The dubbing industry, for example, is something we take very seriously and respectfully. The content-adaptation process is fascinating, and being part of a project based on that feels amazing. When I first started, the channel was just an idea. The goal was clear, but the path was anything but easy. Translating content isn’t just about converting words; it’s about capturing the tone, the excitement, and the unique voice that makes JoBlo special. This has required a deep understanding of both languages and cultures, ensuring that every video feels authentic and engaging.

Challenges and Triumphs

Every step of this journey has come with its own set of challenges. From technical issues to ensuring that every video meets the high standards set by JoBlo, there have been days when it has felt like an uphill battle. However, with each new video, each new subscriber, and each piece of positive feedback, it has become clear that we are building something truly special. Seeing comments defending our channel against harsh criticism, receiving ‘super thanks,’ and hitting the first 1,000 subscribers are some of the significant milestones that have stood out.

Viewer Engagement

Interacting with our audience has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey. People have shared how our videos make their day better and heart-touching stories about watching movies or shows with their late loved ones or during their childhood. These interactions have felt incredible and have fueled our passion to keep improving and growing.

The Support of a Great Team

This milestone would not have been possible without the incredible support from the entire JoBlo team. The help from JoBlo CEO & Founder Berge Garabedian, and President of Operations, John Fallon, has been critical. Their trust, respect, and the creative liberty they have given me have been the fuel for this whole adventure. Their guidance, feedback, and encouragement have been instrumental in navigating the complexities of this project. Collaboration has been key, and together, we have been able to create a channel that resonates with a diverse and passionate audience.

A Growing Community

Seeing the subscriber count grow day by day has been a constant reminder of the impact we are making. It’s not just about numbers; it’s about building a community of fans who share our love for movies and entertainment. Interacting with our audience, reading their comments, and seeing their enthusiasm has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey.

Looking Ahead

As we celebrate reaching 100,000 subscribers in less than two years, I’m filled with a sense of accomplishment and excitement for the future. Creating Spanish-exclusive/original content would be the natural next step. Maintaining the JoBlo DNA while creating original content that resonates directly with LATAM audiences feels as exciting as it can get. Overcoming the massive amounts of data from the wonderful original English content, dealing with different filters and restrictions with YouTube policies in Spanish, and maintaining the original bloodline of JoBlo while transforming it to positively impact this new audience has been a unique challenge and an incredibly rewarding experience.

Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey. Here’s to the next 100,000 subscribers and beyond!

Meanwhile, enjoy some of our awesome content!