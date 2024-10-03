JoBlo Hiring: Director of YouTube Strategy (Original Content)

JOBLO MEDIA is looking to hire someone who will become our Director of YouTube Strategy, specifically for our 4 current Originals channels namely JoBlo Originals, JoBlo Horror Originals, JoBlo Celebrity Interviews and JoBlo En Espanol. This is a full-time job that would be a 1-year contract initially, with raises in subsequent years. Your hours would be flexible as long as you’re doing your job and growing the network as per our agreed-upon goals. We’d also send you to the Vidcon Conference in Anaheim every year in order to keep up to date with the latest advancements in the world of media and YouTube.

Your main tasks would be to oversee our Originals Network on YouTube and provide a comprehensive strategic direction for each channel (with adjustments over time), looking to optimize its base of subscribers, increasing its views and with that, its revenues. A creative mind would be appreciated as we’re developing into a pretty major network of Originals content (over 3,100+ videos) and part of your job would be to maximize the monetization of all our current and future content, whether it be on YouTube or beyond!

You would report directly to our President of Operations as well as the CEO himself while you orchestrate strategies to help grow our Originals channels. Part of that may also be developing new shows/series, developing new channels, merging of channels, a ‘spin-off’ of channels and even the redeployment of our current content onto other platforms like TiKTok and others. We already have a Director of Strategy for our Licensed Content channels, and you would certainly interact with that person as well.

The growth of our Originals channels’ will be a big part of the future of the JOBLO YOUTUBE NETWORK which currently comprises of 12 channels with 16.8 million subscribers and over 12.5 billion views since we launched in 2011. Since then, JOBLO has become the 3rd biggest movie network on all of YouTube (and the only one that is still independently owned!), and we are growing at an extremely rapid pace and looking for enthusiastic, experienced and goal-minded individuals who want to grow with us.

Requirements For The Job:

A solid understanding of the YouTube content management system including Analytics and Real-Time

A strategic mind who can analyze numbers and trends over time

Ability to create plans to implement ideas across Originals channels

Leadership qualities that will allow you to manage channel admins

Solid knowledge of spreadsheets (Excel and Google Shared)

Well organized, must be able to function independently if needed

Good communication skills (great for real life too!)

A creative mind to develop new shows/series ideas

You love movies and you loooooove YouTube!

It Would Be Nice If You Had…

Insight into SEO on YouTube, best practices for thumbs, titles, tags

Previous relevant experience with other entertainment channels

Experience in the world of ‘Shorts’ on YouTube or TiKTok

Previous experience supervising others in a virtual environment

Previous hosting experience as we’re definitely considering more front-facing shows so your experience in that field would be relevant

Good graphics knowledge (thumbnails are important)

Ability to spot talent! We’ll be hiring more “YouTube personalities” to host some of our shows so any experience on that front would be nice

If you’ve been a fan of JOBLO MEDIA previously

This is a virtual job in the sense that everyone who works for JOBLO MEDIA works from their own town, city, country or continent, so as long as you have a computer and a strong internet connection, you should be good to go on that front. There would be Zoom calls from time to time but mainly online communication via email and such.

Please email us at [email protected] with your reasonings as to WHY you believe you are the perfect person for this job. We’ve been online since 1998 and we believe that we’re just getting started now! If you’re hip, you love the world of YouTube and motion pictures and think that you’ve got the goods to deliver on this job, send us your resume and let’s see if there’s a match!

Every time a channel reaches 100,000 subscribers, we receive a silver plaque, and when they reach a million subscribers, YouTube sends out a gold plaque. These are some of the awards we have so far: