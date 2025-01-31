JoBlo’s Movie Clips and Animated Videos YouTube Channels hit new subscriber milestones

When we launched the JoBlo YouTube Network in 2011, we had the highest hopes that we’d become a must-have on everyone’s list of places to find the best in entertainment across various genres. Our goal was to celebrate film in all forms by highlighting in-demand content and sharing it with you, our audience. We’re proud to say that JoBlo is celebrating two brand-new milestones for the JoBlo YouTube Network as we ascend to new heights with our JoBlo Movie Clips and JoBlo Animated Videos channels with 7 million subscribers and 4 million subscribers, respectively!

With 7 million subscribers strong, our Movie Clips channel offers outstanding scenes, classic moments, and easily missed highlights from countless films throughout Hollywood’s history. The days of chapter-skipping and fast-forwarding to your favorite scenes are virtually over as our team continues to select the best bits and bobs from your favorite movies to watch on repeat or share with like-minded cinephiles on social media.

For animation lovers, our Animated Videos YouTube Channel showcases the hard work of some of the most talented and creative minds in cinema. It puts it at the center of the stage. Our Animated Videos YouTube channel is one of the biggest animation channels on all of YouTube, generating up to 10 million views daily! Whether you’re a Disney, Dreamworks, Illumination, or old-school fan, this channel has plenty to keep you entertained, mesmerized, and nostalgic.

We want to thank all of our subscribers and fans for making the JoBlo YouTube Network what it is today. We promise to keep bringing you the good stuff as we work our way up to the next milestone and beyond!