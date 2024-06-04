JoBlo celebrates the 3M subscriber milestone for our Animated Videos YouTube channel with over 2 billion views!

As the JoBlo YouTube Network continues to grow with every upload across a vast chain of themed channels, our JoBlo Animated Videos YouTube channel is celebrating an epic milestone. Thanks to you, our outstanding team, and the boundless talents of creators and artists across the film and television industry, we’ve reached 3 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS, thus becoming one of (if not the most popular) animated channels on all of YouTube!

In addition to reaching 3 million subscribers, our YouTube channel recently reached 2 billion views, bringing the latest characters, stories, and worlds in the animated medium to animation lovers worldwide. The channel houses every animation studio under one roof, making it a one-stop shop for the latest previews, trailers, behind-the-scenes videos, and exclusive content for one of the film industry’s most creative and labor-intensive genres.

Whether you’re a Pixar fan, enjoy the works of Don Bluth, or stan the House of Mouse, the JoBlo Animated Videos YouTube channel highlights the best in the business, with every character from Roger Rabbit to Po the Panda, Disney icons, and Minions running amok. As much as we love live-action and delight in the action heroes of the ’80s, we at JoBlo have deep respect for the tireless work of animators across the industry. Animation allows our imaginations to run wild, bringing impossible visions to light through cutting-edge technology, passionate voice work, and worlds unlike anything you’ll find in reality. Animation is a platform for escapism, with the only limits being what we can dream and manifest with pen and programming.

A feeling of pride takes hold as we reflect on amassing 3 million JoBlo Animated YouTube channel subscribers. We know we’ve helped subscribers experience years’ worth of hard work, dedication, last-minute changes, creative shakeups, and the introduction of characters and franchises that could entertain future generations. As we look to the future, we hope you’ll continue to share our videos and join us in reaching more animation enthusiasts than ever. We appreciate your support and look forward to serving you more great content as the channel grows!