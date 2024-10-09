It’s JoBlotober! We’re releasing free-to-watch horror movies on JoBlo TV every day of the month!

As we announced at the end of last month, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia have teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which will be hosting feature films to watch for free, focusing on the genres of Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers. But since this is October, we’re doing something a little different. JoBlo TV has been rebranded with a Halloween theme for the month and we’re celebrating JoBlotober by releasing a free-to-watch horror film on the channel every day of the week!

To learn more about some of the genre movies we’ve already released through the channel, you can click over to this JoBlo TV roundup article. In the first days of October (and the last few days of September), we shared the home invasion thriller Safe House 1618, the human prey horror film American Hunt, the bizarre supernatural horror film It Hatched, the sci-fi movie No Tomorrow, the supernatural slasher Curse of the Scarecrow, and the supernatural horror film Ouija Craft.

So far this week, we have shared the supernatural horror film Clowntergeist and the creature feature Bite Night – and there are a whole lot more evil spirits, monsters, killers, and other things that go bump in the night on the way as JoBlotober continues! Here’s just a little preview of some of the movies we plan to release by the end of the month: the slasher The Last Laugh, the sci-fi thriller A Wakefield Project, the creature features Blood Bags and Painted in Blood, the snuff film thriller Death Cast, and the slasher movie Pumpkins.

For many of us, the month of October means celebrating Halloween with a month-long horror marathon – and if that’s your idea of fun as well, come celebrate JoBlotober with us on JoBlo TV and make our free-to-watch movies part of your horror viewing spree!