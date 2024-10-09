It’s JoBlotober! We’re releasing free-to-watch horror movies on JoBlo TV every day of the month!

We’re celebrating JoBlotober on the JoBlo TV YouTube channel, releasing free-to-watch horror movies every day of the week!

By

As we announced at the end of last month, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia have teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which will be hosting feature films to watch for free, focusing on the genres of Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers. But since this is October, we’re doing something a little different. JoBlo TV has been rebranded with a Halloween theme for the month and we’re celebrating JoBlotober by releasing a free-to-watch horror film on the channel every day of the week!

To learn more about some of the genre movies we’ve already released through the channel, you can click over to this JoBlo TV roundup article. In the first days of October (and the last few days of September), we shared the home invasion thriller Safe House 1618, the human prey horror film American Hunt, the bizarre supernatural horror film It Hatched, the sci-fi movie No Tomorrow, the supernatural slasher Curse of the Scarecrow, and the supernatural horror film Ouija Craft.

So far this week, we have shared the supernatural horror film Clowntergeist and the creature feature Bite Night – and there are a whole lot more evil spirits, monsters, killers, and other things that go bump in the night on the way as JoBlotober continues! Here’s just a little preview of some of the movies we plan to release by the end of the month: the slasher The Last Laugh, the sci-fi thriller A Wakefield Project, the creature features Blood Bags and Painted in Blood, the snuff film thriller Death Cast, and the slasher movie Pumpkins.

For many of us, the month of October means celebrating Halloween with a month-long horror marathon – and if that’s your idea of fun as well, come celebrate JoBlotober with us on JoBlo TV and make our free-to-watch movies part of your horror viewing spree!

JoBlotober

Tags: , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The Mason Coile (a.k.a. Andrew Pyper) AI horror novel William is getting a film adaptation from director Justin G. Dyck
William: Mason Coile’s AI horror novel gets an adaptation from Anything for Jackson director Justin G. Dyck
Comedian Alyssa Limperis has joined the cast of What We Do in the Shadows season 6, the final season of the series
What We Do in the Shadows season 6 adds Alyssa Limperis to the cast
Daniel Ezra of the TV series All American has joined Glen Powell and Katy O'Brian in Edgar Wright's take on The Running Man
The Running Man: Daniel Ezra joins Glen Powell and Katy O’Brian in Edgar Wright’s Stephen King adaptation
We're celebrating JoBlotober on the JoBlo TV YouTube channel, releasing free-to-watch horror movies every day of the week!
It’s JoBlotober! We’re releasing free-to-watch horror movies on JoBlo TV every day of the month!
View All

About the Author

16070 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest JoBlo News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles