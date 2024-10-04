JoBlo TV roundup: Check out the free movies we shared this week! It Hatched, Curse of the Scarecrow, and more

Last month, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers, and since we have now in spooky season of October, with some of us celebrating Halloween all month long, we’ve been leaning into the horror and thriller genres this week.

The movies that have been released on JoBlo TV over the last week are the home invasion thriller Safe House 1618, the human prey horror film American Hunt, the bizarre supernatural horror film It Hatched, the sci-fi movie No Tomorrow, the supernatural slasher Curse of the Scarecrow, and the supernatural horror film Ouija Craft.

Calvin T. Shepherd wrote and directed Safe House 1618, which shows what happens when a revenge plot traps three sisters and their getaway driver in a safe house until they can escape the country, but they may be running from so much more than just the police . Jasmine Day, Matison Card, Brittney Carpenter, Jesse Davis, Ryan Fredericks, Cody Alban, Andrew Hook, Michael Puchino, Wyatt Jordan, Randy Rochford, Maddie Steele, Emma Gollob, and Byron Thompson star.

Written and directed by Aaron Mirtes, American Hunt has the following synopsis: A group of friends is torn apart when they become part of two human hunter’s sick game. The men give them ten minutes to hide, and then the real hunt begins . The film stars Brad Belemjian, David Ditmore, Lacy Hartselle, Taylor Novak, Cris Ruiz, and Allison Shrum.

It Hatched was directed by Elvar Gunnarsson, who crafted the screenplay with Ingimar Sveinsson and Magnús Ómarsson… and there’s really no way a synopsis can do this one justice. It’s so wild, weird, and unique, you really have to see it to believe it. This won’t be for everyone, but it’s sure to get people talking because it’s so strange, switching back and forth between funny and disturbing. The IMDb synopsis goes like this: A young couple set out to open a guesthouse in a remote place in Iceland. They come for peace but soon find out that something evil is lurking beneath their basement and hunting them in their dreams while they sleep . Here’s another attempt to explain it: Pétur and Mira move from Nashville, Tennessee to a remote fjord in Iceland in search of peace and serenity. Their plans are horrifically altered when an ancient demon escapes from under their basement floor and Mira gives birth to an egg . Gunnar Kristinsson and Vivian Ólafsdóttir took on the lead roles.

No Tomorrow was written and directed by Ben Tedesco, who also stars in the film alongside Joseph H. Tedesco, Jeremy Cohen, Sarah Schachte, and Billie Tedesco. Here’s the synopsis: Ben is attempting to prove that he has found himself stuck in a time-loop amid the global pandemic. He begins by documenting the banality of this recurring day on his iPhone until one morning he steps into the kitchen and finds his dad, still living the same day, but is in a different colored shirt – and realizes his hypothesis isn’t asking the right question. With the unwitting help of his friend, Jeremy, Ben discovers that he is in fact shifting through the multiverse and sets out to discover if a return to his previous existence is possible before his alternate realities run out and existence as we know it comes to an end.

Kacey Moore and Louisa Warren directed Curse of the Scarecrow, working from a script by Shannon Holiday. The synopsis: After witnessing their parents murder as infants, June and Carl have held a deadly secret throughout their entire lives, a secret that none will believe. Years later, June is back to investigate the family home after her estranged brother Carl’s mysterious suicide. As she walks the grounds, and inhabits the house, June learns that the Scarecrow who came to take her family is walking once again and is seeking revenge on the town . Kate Lister, Cassandra French, Tommy Vilés, Tiffany-Ellen Robinson, Darrell Griggs, and Tim West star, and Louisa Warren also has an acting role.

American Hunt writer/director Aaron Mirtes also wrote and directed Ouija Craft, which tells the following story: After a member of their coven dies in a tragic accident, two witches use an ancient Ouija board to cast a spell that resurrects their friend from the grave, only to find that she is extremely powerful and not herself . Ivy Rhodes, Allison Shrum, Lacy Hartselle, Brad Belemjian, Alice Raver, David Ditmore, and Bella Martin star.

