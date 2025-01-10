JoBlo TV roundup: A week of free horror movies with Dead Voices, The Thing Inside Us, Demons Inside Me

At the end of September, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – and the free movies we shared this week were all about the horror!

This week’s line-up consisted of Dead Voices, The Thing Inside Us, and Demons Inside Me. Here’s some information on each of them:

Directed by genre regular William Butler (who, as an actor, faced off with Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, with Leatherface in Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, Romero zombies in Night of the Living Dead ’90, the ghoulies in Ghoulies II… the list goes on…) Dead Voices shows what happens when two sisters discover a dark secret while making a documentary about mediums for a college final . Jacob Kyle Young wrote the screenplay and stars in the film alongside Angelica Briones, Lauren Albo, Jack Buckley, Naama Silver, and Cody Anderson.

Written and directed by Paul Catalanotto, The Thing Inside Us has the following synopsis: Daniel and Shelly have lost everything to the LV pandemic that has currently engulfed the world. Most show no symptoms to the disease, but Daniel barely survived the infection. Shelly seems fine except for a strange case of sleepwalking. The doctors can’t help her, so Daniel decides to document his wife’s illness for evidence. What he finds could not only destroy his relationship, but the world itself. Chad Graham, Christine Tonry, Escalante Lundy, Taylor Elizabeth Bennett, Ruben Juarbe, Dustin Reno, and Jim Winter star.

Demons Inside Me (which is also known as Jade’s Asylum) was written and directed by Alexandre Carrière. Here’s the synopsis: In the heart of the Costa Rican jungle, a group of hedonistic playboys descend for a debauched getaway of drugs, parties, and easy conquests. But when their callous disregard for a vulnerable woman unleashes a torrent of her repressed rage, the idyllic vacation descends into a bloodbath. As Jade spirals into a psychotic breakdown, ancient evil stirs beneath the surface. Demonic creatures, grotesque and fungal, erupt from the jungle depths, claiming the lives of the oblivious revelers one by one. Now, trapped in a nightmare of their own making, they must fight for survival against the forces of nature and the terrifying consequences of their own cruelty. Morgan Kohan, Roc Lafortune, Sebastian Pigott, Drew Nelson, Gregory Wilson, Tomas Chovanec, Jeff Teravainen, Kjartan Hewitt, Deanna Jarvis, Mauricio Morales, Diana Marcela Aguilar Chavez, Martin Moses, and Holden Sears Schoepflin star.

To follow our JoBlo TV releases, click over to the YouTube channel and subscribe! We also recently launched a new page at JoBloYouTubeNetwork.com, where you can access all of our YouTube channels from one place.