JoBlo TV roundup: This week’s free movies are Nosferatu: Modernized, Viking Siege, and Octogames

At the end of September, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – and the free movies we shared this week were an action fantasy film, a horror thriller, and a modernized version of a horror classic!

This week’s line-up consisted of the action fantasy Viking Siege, the horror thriller Octogames, and a JoBlo TV exclusive, modernized take on the silent horror classic Nosferatu! Here’s some information on each of them:

Directed by Jack Burton (it must be very cool to share a name with the iconic character from John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China) from a screenplay by Philip Dyas and Alastar Kirton, Viking Siege has the following synopsis: During a wild night of debauchery, a gang of vengeful women plot to massacre a monastery full of corrupt monks who sold their loved ones as slaves. Their plan comes unstuck when a gang of marauding Vikings arrive with an army of vicious, tree-like demons on their tail. The film stars Michelle McTernan, Sarah Driver, James Groom, Adam McNab, Jamie O’Hara, Michael Geary, Richard Sandling, Craig Russell, Owain Rhys Davies, Victoria Valcheva, Peter Stray, Angela Peters, and more.

An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, F.W. Murnau’s silent classic Nosferatu has the following synopsis: In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile Orlok’s servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home. Exclusive to JoBlo TV, Nosferatu: Modernized is a fresh take on the film that inspired thousands of other horror films (including the Robert Eggers movie that’s currently in theatres). It’s in HD, colorized, with a new, modern score.

Squid Games season 2 recently dropped on the Netflix streaming service, and if that just left you wanting to see more games, we have Octogames. Directed by Aaron Mirtes, who also crafted the story with Brad Belemjian and Galen Christy, this one shows what happens when 8 contestants compete in 8 deadly, classic children’s games. They seek fame beyond their wildest dreams, competing for the chance to take over the YouTube channel of the famous yet elusive masked YouTuber known only as “JaxPro”. Lacy Hartselle, Cael Adcock, Luv Patel, Henry Haggard, Allison Shrum, Alice Raver, Claire Palmer, Patrick Sharn, Adam Pietripaoli, Ali Thomas, Fallon Gyurko, and Sally Harvey Anderson star.

