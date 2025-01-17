JoBlo TV roundup: Loophole, The Beast, and Interpreters deliver the thrills

At the end of September, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – and the free movies we shared this week really delivered the thrills!

This week’s line-up consisted of the sci-fi thriller Loophole, the crime thriller The Beast, and the sci-fi horror film Interpreters. Here’s some information on each of them:

Starring Chloe Lukasiak, who is best known for appearing as herself on many episodes of the reality TV series Dance Moms, Loophole was directed by Jenni Ivers and tells the following story: The future of humanity hangs in the balance, as both sides race against time to find the bloodline of Judas Iscariot. When Lexi Smith, a simple college student, finds herself in the middle of an all-out spiritual war, she is forced to trust a complete stranger. Kidnapped, rescued, then in hiding, she knows she has to act, but will she have enough time to save humanity? Lukasiak is joined in the cast by Timothy E. Goodwin, Michael Sigler, Kera O’Bryon, Deven Bromme, Gant Montgomery, Jessica Shannon Kessler, Will Steckman, Mark Shrader, Gabrielle Valladares, Carmen Fullmer, Iris S Moy Bautista, Ronda Suder, Tim Barney, Anna Hess, Emily Lapisardi, Gary Lee Vincent, and Leona Worcester.

Directed by Ryan Colucci and Dragan Roganovic from a screenplay by Colucci, The Beast (which is also known as Suburban Cowboy) is a gritty story based on real events. A drug dealer on Long Island finds himself over his head when one of his soldiers robs a connection to ruthless Serbian gangsters. When the debt falls on his shoulders he is forced to take drastic measures. Frank Raducz Jr., Alandrea Martin, Zoran Radanovich, Matty Finochio, Louie Iaccarino, Jonathan Kowalsky, Peggy Dunne, Scotty Tovar, Brian Johnson, Jeffrey R. Newman, Vonn Harris, Eric Ramey, Jay Eftimoski, Stacey Danger, Jessica Lee, Peter Murnik, Joel Guzman, and Eli Jimenes star.

Written and directed by Michael Ryan, Interpreters (a.k.a. Interpreters: a C & Earth Chronicle – quantum 1) has the following synopsis: An unusual perpetrator using advanced technology murders the inhabitants of Sullen Community while a former black operator and CID Agent investigates with the local police force uncovering a darker scheme and more dangerous threat than anticipated. Ace Marrero, Manny Martinez Hernandez, Sophia Medley, Erin Stegeman, Christopher Kriesa, Stefan Hayek, Wolfgang Weber, Ashley Bracken, Sophia Ferguson, Rachel Kylian, Andy Gates, Terry Maratos, Amber Bracken, Billy Brown, James Matthews, Scott Damien, Nicole Srp, and Travis Michéal star.

To follow our JoBlo TV releases, click over to the YouTube channel and subscribe! We also recently launched a new page at JoBloYouTubeNetwork.com, where you can access all of our YouTube channels from one place.