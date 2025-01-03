JoBlo TV roundup: This week’s free movies are Danny’s Game, The Price of Death, and An English Haunting

The free movies released through the JoBlo TV YouTube channel this week were Danny’s Game, The Price of Death, and An English Haunting

At the end of September, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – and the free movies we shared this week delivered thrills, action, and horror!

This week’s line-up consisted of the crime thriller Danny’s Game, the Western action movie The Price of Death, and the horror film An English Haunting. Here’s some information on each of them:

Directed by Bill Cooper from a screenplay by Joshua Ungaretti, Danny’s Game has the following synopsis: Danny Bishop is a gambling prodigy. After exiling himself to prison, he returns to his brothers home only to find himself back in the game because of a large debt for his protection in prison. He cons a group of high stakes gamblers, including his vicious rival, Alex, to a tournament. The story is a delicate balance between the tension of the game and the strained relationship with his brother. Ungaretti stars in the film alongside Ava Justin, Mike Bredon, Megan Mac, Al Saks, Gilbert Asuncion, Brent Myrand, Alex Galick, Tim Herkenhoff, and Chari Eckmann.

Directed by Chip Baker, who also provided the story idea that Danny Garcia, Aaron Stielstra, and Jose L. Villanueva fleshed out into a screenplay, The Price of Death tells this story: A gambler turned bounty hunter transports a high-priced outlaw to his hanging, unaware that they are being chased by a ruthless murderer and his gang of thieves for money hidden by the outlaw. The film stars Al Matthews, Russell Quinn Cummings, Ken Luckey, Dan van Husen, Crispian Belfrage, Danny Garcia, Juan Manuel Torres Gómez, Aaron Stielstra, Daniel Jordan, Cesar Mendez, Ray Gange, Joaquín Ortega, Daisy Hughes, Nick Reynolds, Tano Sánchez, Erica Lawrence, Chema Bascón, and many more. This one has a big cast list.

An English Haunting was written and directed by Charlie Steeds, and has the following synopsis: In 1960s England, Blake Cunningham and his alcoholic mother are forced to move into the mysterious Clemonte Hall, a vast isolated manor house, to care for his dying Grandfather who resides in the attic room. Soon, ghostly goings-on fill the house with dread, as it becomes apparent Grandfather’s illness may have a supernatural cause that can only be cured by uncovering the terrifying secrets of the house and its dark history. The film stars David Lenik, Tessa Wood, Barrington De La Roche, Emma Spurgin Hussey, Jéssica Alonso, Rory Wilton, Swainley Whipps Eden-Entwistle, Richard D. Myers, Mark Jones, and Klay Mobius Trip.

