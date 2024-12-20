JoBlo TV roundup: This week’s free movies are Assassin’s Game, All in the Family, and Robot Riot

The free movies released through the JoBlo TV YouTube channel this week were Assassin’s Game, All in the Family, and Robot Riot

This week’s line-up consisted of the sci-fi action movie Assassin’s Game, the comedic mystery thriller All in the Family, and the sci-fi action movie Robot Riot. Here’s some information on each of them:

Directed by Keith Collins II, who also wrote the screenplay with Porche Robinson, Assassin’s Game has the following synopsis: A group of assassin known as the Shadows are placed in a “Battle Royale” against each other in a fight to the death. Max, one of the Shadows, must fight off a team of mercenaries, his friends, and try and maintain his sanity as the twisted game unfolds. The film stars B.J. Halsall, Vernard Adams, Demond Ballou, Jassen Bruegman, Ember Burns, George Comer, John Dannug, James Eckstein, Shalanda Fresh, Ben Garton, Thomas H.F. Gassaway, Carol Germano, Sal Germano, Stephen Haas, Ernest Jam, and more.

The feature debut of writer/director Holland Malone, All in the Family tells a story that takes place over the course of one night, with two African-American families convening to celebrate the engagement of their eldest sons. After the celebration takes an unexpectedly macabre turn, the night descends into one of deceit, blood, and betrayal. Thomas Elam, Caleb Gaddis, Makeala Hiner-Smith, Ansonia Jones, Mark Jones, Tasha Poullard, Alexcia Thompson, Krystal Uchem, Ray Walker, Donte Wright, George Wyche, Abril Jauregui, Joshua Herrera, Matthew Adams, and Andre Hankerson star.

Ryan Staples Scott directed Robot Riot and wrote the screenplay with Aaron Mirtes, crafting the following story: When unconscious soldiers are dropped into Mechwood, a once-peaceful, cutting-edge community, they quickly realize something is horribly wrong. Their memories have been wiped, and the machines that were once their allies are now weaponized killing machines on the hunt! As the soldiers struggle to survive, they uncover a shocking truth: these deadly machines aren’t just a threat to them—they’re a global danger. Sarah J. Bartholomew, Cait Brasel, Barrett D. Carroll, Jamie Costa, Justin France, Emily Hileman, Jason Leyva, Ryan Merriman, Brooks Ryan, Luke Wyckoff, and R.J. Wagner star.

