JoBlo TV roundup: This week’s free movies are Wu Lin: The Society and Solum!

The free movies released through the JoBlo TV YouTube channel this week were Wu Lin: The Society and Solum

At the end of September, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – and the free movies we shared this week were both sci-fi action thrillers!

The movies are Wu Lin: The Society and Solum, and here’s some information on both of them:

Directed by Johnny K. Wu, who also crafted the screenplay with Andras Zold, Wu Lin: The Society has the following synopsis: During a global pandemic in the year 2050, two detectives investigate a series of strange murders. They soon discover that a mysterious ninja who is connected to a dangerous cult may be responsible. In the future, revenge has no limit. The film stars Jerry Sur, Thomas H.F. Gassaway, Pauline Nowakowski, Kyle Houstyn, Kyle Znamenak, Yvonne Yorke, Ern Gerardo, Matt Kane, Seth Bellinger, Zenobein Adams, Jennifer Anderson, James Bellanca, James Gappy Burney, Keith Collins II, Alex Daniels, Lou DeNardo, Larry DiBartolomeo, and Krista Dotson.

Directed by Diogo Morgado, who wrote the screenplay with Pedro Morgado, Solum shows us what happens when a reality show on an inhabited island where eight contestants must fight for their survival becomes more than it appears to be. Maria Botelho Moniz, Carlos Carvalho, Francisco Froes, Luís Lourenço, Anna Ludmilla,Catarina Mira, Diogo Morgado, Gonzalo Ramos, Cláudia Semedo, and Darwin Shaw star.

To follow our JoBlo TV releases, click over to the YouTube channel and subscribe! We also recently launched a new page at JoBloYouTubeNetwork.com, where you can access all of our YouTube channels from one place.