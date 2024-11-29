JoBlo TV roundup: This week’s free movies are Wu Lin: The Society and Solum!

The free movies released through the JoBlo TV YouTube channel this week were Wu Lin: The Society and Solum

By
JoBlo TV

At the end of September, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – and the free movies we shared this week were both sci-fi action thrillers!

The movies are Wu Lin: The Society and Solum, and here’s some information on both of them:

Directed by Johnny K. Wu, who also crafted the screenplay with Andras Zold, Wu Lin: The Society has the following synopsis: During a global pandemic in the year 2050, two detectives investigate a series of strange murders. They soon discover that a mysterious ninja who is connected to a dangerous cult may be responsible. In the future, revenge has no limit. The film stars Jerry Sur, Thomas H.F. Gassaway, Pauline Nowakowski, Kyle Houstyn, Kyle Znamenak, Yvonne Yorke, Ern Gerardo, Matt Kane, Seth Bellinger, Zenobein Adams, Jennifer Anderson, James Bellanca, James Gappy Burney, Keith Collins II, Alex Daniels, Lou DeNardo, Larry DiBartolomeo, and Krista Dotson.

Directed by Diogo Morgado, who wrote the screenplay with Pedro Morgado, Solum shows us what happens when a reality show on an inhabited island where eight contestants must fight for their survival becomes more than it appears to be. Maria Botelho Moniz, Carlos Carvalho, Francisco Froes, Luís Lourenço, Anna Ludmilla,Catarina Mira, Diogo Morgado, Gonzalo Ramos, Cláudia Semedo, and Darwin Shaw star.

To follow our JoBlo TV releases, click over to the YouTube channel and subscribe! We also recently launched a new page at JoBloYouTubeNetwork.com, where you can access all of our YouTube channels from one place. 

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Where’s Ransom? The Ron Howard-Mel Gibson thriller is another hard-to-find movie
The free movies released through the JoBlo TV YouTube channel this week were Wu Lin: The Society and Solum
JoBlo TV roundup: This week’s free movies are Wu Lin: The Society and Solum!
Box Office: Moana and Wicked both break Thanksgiving Day records
vin diesel fast furious
Vin Diesel fuels Fast & Furious 11 speculation. Will the franchise go back to its roots for finale?
View All

About the Author

16397 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Free movies News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles