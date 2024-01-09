Jodie Foster calls Gen Z “annoying”

Jodie Foster truly broke out in the business in her teens, but if you ask her for opinions on Gen Z — typically designated as being born between 1997 and 2012, putting them in the range of 12 and 27 — she won’t be as favorable as she might be with her own generation.

Jodie Foster expanded on her thoughts on Gen Z in The Guardian, saying, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’ ” Tell ‘em, Jodie!

One common complain is how Gen Z acts in public as it certainly isn’t the old people yelling at clouds who seem to constantly be hurtling items at concerts.

Jodie Foster may have an overall point when it comes to Gen Z (as she may with superhero movies?). And she’s not just a 61-year-old pining for better days; she lives with it at home and at work so has the experience to back it up. Speaking in blanket terms, there is, at least to a degree, a level of entitlement and laziness. They — and other parts of society, let’s face it — have gotten so used to the parlance and etiquette of, say, texting and social media, that they don’t know how to professionally construct a message or sometimes even speak properly. Aaaaand now I’m the old person yelling at clouds. So that’s how they get us!

What do you think of Jodie Foster’s comments on Gen Z? Does she have a good perspective? Share your thoughts below!