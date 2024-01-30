Jodie Foster recommends two movies that everyone should watch at least once, including Team America

Jodie Foster is back in the spotlight thanks to her new role in HBO’s continuation of True Detective with the fourth incarnation, True Detective: Night Country. Lately, Foster has been in the press for her takes on the annoyances of Gen Z, why she thinks superhero movies is a phase that’s stayed too long and explaining her reasoning for not accepting the Princess Leia role in Star Wars back in the 70s. Foster is a seasoned veteran of the entertainment business and has cemented herself in pop culture with films like Silence of the Lambs.

People often wonder what movies screen legends themselves covet or recommend, and according to Total Film, Foster recently spoke with Interview Magazine where she gave her top two recommendations for movies everyone should see at least once. Foster stated, “Well, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Oh, and this is probably number one—the puppet movie Team America: World Police.” Foster was believed to be joking with the latter title. However, the actress maintains, “A sense of humor is my touchstone, and I have a very dumb sense of humor.” This is further evident in an old segment on The Graham Norton Show when Ryan Gosling told an anecdote of a disastrous massage session, to which Foster reacted, “It’s like a little Borat moment!”