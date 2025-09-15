Movie News

Why hasn’t John C. Reilly starred in a Paul Thomas Anderson film since 1999?

By
Posted 42 minutes ago

There are a handful of actors we associate with the films of Paul Thomas Anderson. Two of them – Philip Seymour Hoffman and Philip Baker Hall – are sadly gone, but the other, John C. Reilly, remains one of the definitive faces of the works of PTA. Yet, he hasn’t really worked with the director in more than 25 years save for an uncredited cameo. And it turns out that Reilly is to blame.

John C. Reilly recently told Vulture that he made the mistake of once telling PTA that he shouldn’t just cast him because they’re pals. “After three movies, I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want to be in one of your movies because I’m your friend. I want to be in your movies because I’m the right person to play the part. So you should never feel obligated to cast me in one of your movies unless it’s absolutely right.’ And then he promptly stopped casting me in his movies!”

Reilly’s three notable appearances in PTA’s films – naive drifter John in Hard Eight, porn actor Reed Rothchild in Boogie Nights and hapless police officer Jim in Magnolia – made him a mainstay to be sure. But since then, he has been relegated to a split-second cameo in Licorice Pizza (playing Fred Gwynne), you’d only know is him by recognizing his voice. “But we’re still super, super close friends. I mean, he’s like family to me…I feel very, very connected to Paul. And I stand by my decision. I hope someday we do something great again, something other than Herman Munster, which I did in Licorice Pizza. Our collaboration was born of our friendship.”

While it’s great to hear that both Reilly and PTA remain pals, we would still love to see him pop up in a more significant role. Admittedly, Reilly has a point in that he shouldn’t only be cast because he’s friends with PTA, but surely he could have found his way into any of the post-Magolia films. Then again, Anderson actually wrote Reilly a part in There Will Be Blood but he evidently talked himself out of it…

What is your favorite performance from John C. Reilly in a Paul Thomas Anderson film? Give us your pick below!

Source: Vulture
Tags: ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
3,063 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest John C. Reilly News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net: Julien Rico

Posted 1 year ago
For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to...

Latest Movie News

Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to becoming one of the greatest movie sequels of all time - how does it compare to other sequels?Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to becoming one of the greatest movie sequels of all time - how does it compare to other sequels?

Movie News

The Best Movie Sequels of All Time

Posted 3 hours ago
Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to become acclaimed as one of the greatest movie sequels of all time - how does it compare to other sequels?
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

What If Al Pacino Played Han Solo?

Posted 1 week ago
What the Force?! Did you know that George Lucas initially wanted the legendary Al Pacino to play Han Solo in Star Wars?

Top Celebrity Stories!