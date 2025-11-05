Rambo: The Russo Brothers join Lionsgate and Millennium Media for the next chapter of the celebrated action franchise

Everyone wants a piece of the new John Rambo movie! According to Lionsgate, AGBO, the artist-led studio founded by Anthony and Joe Russo, is producing John Rambo as part of a partnership with Lionsgate and Millennium Media.

Set during the Vietnam War and filmed in Thailand, John Rambo will explore the formative experiences that shaped one of cinema’s most memorable action heroes. The film will be directed by acclaimed Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander (Sisu) from a screenplay by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (The Mauritanian, Black Adam). Noah Centineo (The Recruit) is in final negotiations to star.

Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco will produce for AGBO, alongside Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon, and Jonathan Yunger for Millennium Media. Anthony and Joe Russo will serve as executive producers. Lionsgate recently acquired global distribution rights to the film and is launching international sales this month at AFM.

“AGBO’s entire team, led by Anthony and Joe, are creative innovators who are delivering the most emotionally satisfying and inventive action-led storytelling in theaters around the world today,” said Charlotte Koh, Executive Vice President , Acquisitions & Co-Productions Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “Combining our longstanding partnership with Millennium Media with AGBO’s groundbreaking body of work and Jalmari’s singularly visceral directing talent, we are confident that John Rambo will be an event film that is a must-see for action fans.”

“Rambo is one of the most enduring and iconic figures in action cinema and exploring the origins of that mythology is an incredibly exciting opportunity,” said Angela Russo-Otstot, Chief Creative Officer, AGBO. “Everyone knows John Rambo is a relentless force of nature, but what truly distinguishes him are his principles, his code, his unerring sense of what’s right, and his willingness to risk everything to defend it. Jalmari brings the raw action and emotional depth needed to pay homage to this legendary character. We’re thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Lionsgate and Millennium to support his vision and introduce a new generation to Rambo.”

Are you excited about the Russo Brothers and AGBO joining the production effort for John Rambo? Does this news change the way you feel about the film’s chances of being worthy of the Rambo legacy? Let us know in the comments section below.