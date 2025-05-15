John Rambo: A Rambo origin movie set before First Blood is locked and loaded for Cannes

Millennium Media will march into this year’s Cannes Film Festival armed to the teeth with entertainment for action fans when it brings John Rambo, an origin film featuring the iconic action hero portrayed by Sylvester Stallone, to the annual market event. John Rambo is a prequel to 1982’s First Blood, the movie featuring Stallone as John Rambo, a veteran Green Beret forced by a cruel Sheriff and his deputies to flee into the mountains and wage an escalating one-person war against his pursuers.

Jalmari Helander (Rare Exports, Big Game, Sisu) directs John Rambo, based on a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (Black Adam). Filming could start in Thailand in October if everything goes according to plan.

The plot of John Rambo’s story is unknown, though we know it takes place before the events of First Blood. The project focuses on the Vietnam War vet’s early days, and casting is in the early stages. Oddly, Sylvester Stallone is aware of the project but is not involved. According to Deadline, producers are open to Stallone taking part in the film’s production if a role arises. Hmmmm.

David Morell created the John Rambo character. First Blood was the first in a five-film franchise that banked $800M+ worldwide. The latest film in the Rambo franchise, Rambo: Last Blood, fell under the weight of its own traps at the box office with $92M worldwide. Last Blood found John Rambo confronting his past and unearthing his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. While the film didn’t wow audiences, many Rambo fans found the film’s final act, featuring Rambo strategically offing enemies in a maze-like underground network of tunnels, wholly satisfying. Last Blood is brutal in ways you wouldn’t expect.

“We are thrilled to introduce a fresh new chapter to the Rambo legacy. This project is a tribute to one of the best franchises in movie history that will appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences alike,” said Millennium President Jonathan Yunger. “With Jalmari Helander at the helm — a filmmaker of exceptional vision and energy — we’ve found the perfect director to deliver a high-concept action-packed experience.”

“I have been the biggest fan of Rambo since the age of 11. It is so surreal to be in a situation where I can actually make my own Rambo movie,” added Helander. “The chain of events that got me here makes, in a fantastic way, my whole childhood make sense. I can’t wait to bring the greatest action hero back to the big screen where he belongs.”

What do you think about a Rambo movie without Stallone’s involvement (so far)? Who could play a young John Rambo? Let’s see your suggestions in the comments section below.