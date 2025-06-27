Movie News

Jonathan Bailey isn't just starring in Jurassic World Rebirth, he also contributed to the soundtrack

Posted 6 hours ago
When you sit down to watch Jurassic World: Rebirth later this week, you should keep an ear out, because you might just hear Jonathan Bailey on the soundtrack. While he stars in the film as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, Bailey also makes a surprise contribution to the film’s soundtrack. After joining director Gareth Edwards at Abbey Road Studios to observe composer Alexandre Desplat recording the score, the actor ended up picking up a clarinet and playing on a track himself.

I played in an orchestra when I was 18,” Bailey said. “[But] if you could have told me at that age, that one day there would be an opportunity to play with a 105-piece orchestra at Abbey Road with Alexandre Desplat conducting both the John Williams score and his own incredible original score, I would not quite believe it.

Bailey, who called the moment “a dream come true,” said he originally intended to just play quietly in the background, but Desplat singled him out to play a solo during the scene where his character touches a dinosaur for the first time. You can check out a video of that moment below. Dude looks absolutely thrilled.

Jurassic World Rebirth sees “an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, “a skilled covert operations expert contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2nd.

