Jonathan Majors gets emotional receiving Perseverance Award; can he redeem himself?

Jonathan Majors broke down in tears while accepting the Perseverance Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on Friday, telling the audience that he at times felt scared but he found strength to press through even as he was accused – and found guilty – of assault and harassment last year.

Appearing at the annual event, Jonathan Majors’s stated, in part, “I didn’t feel like Jonathan Majors, Mr. Creed, Mr. Kang; I felt like a little scared, weak boy, despite the support and evidence that was in my favor, I knew shit was bad. And it was bad because of who I was and what I am. This is what happens to Black people all too often.” He added, “I am just a man, an imperfect man who loves his craft, and whose faith has been tested and then strengthened by his testimony. There will be moments in your life where things get dark, really dark…and I’ve seen the depths of that darkness in myself. Sitting in pitch black darkness, I’ve learned that when you catch a glimpse of light, you run hard towards it and never take it for granted again.”

Jonathan Majors was found guilty late last year, with a sentencing finding him avoiding jail but still undergoing probation and a 52-week domestic violence intervention program. Even still, Jonathan Majors may continue to find work, recently landing Martin Villeneuve’s Merciless. This is a far cry from his days in the MCU, the Creed franchise and being a Sundance sensation with Magazine Dreams (whose intended release was canceled due to the ongoing case), but there is still a pocket of support for the actor. He even name-dropped a number of celebrities who reached out in his speech, including Will Smith, Whoopi Goldberg, David Oyelowo, and Courtney B. Vance.

The Perseverance Award is given to “an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire.” On this, Jonathan Majors began to conclude his speech by saying, “I receive this award not just as an acknowledgment that I have persevered, but as a command to be there for others and help them when and if their trials come.”

Now that he has been cast in another movie and is receiving industry recognition, where do you see Jonathan Majors going from here? Can he have a substantial rebound or is he down for the count?