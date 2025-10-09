Movie News

Jonathan Majors says there’s always “opportunity” for MCU return

Posted 11 minutes ago
Jonathan Majors is moving on from his assault and harassment conviction by signing on to star in Martin Villeneuve's MercilessJonathan Majors is moving on from his assault and harassment conviction by signing on to star in Martin Villeneuve's Merciless

Jonathan Majors was poised to be the next big baddie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But after allegations of assault and harassment — which eventually led to guilty verdicts in late 2023 — he was dropped as Kang the Conqueror. Nearly two years removed from the opportunity of a lifetime, Majors still thinks there could possibly be a place for him in the MCU. Sure, Jon…

Appearing on the red carpet at whatever the Daytime Beauty Awards are, Jonathan Majors said of a potential MCU return, “I cannot say anything about that…I cannot say…Well, it’s a multi-verse, so there’s always that…There’s always opportunities.” It might be a form of self-comfort to point to the MCU’s multi-verse and what they’ve done to bring back characters (or iterations of), but there’s just no show that Marvel ever contacts Majors over such a role ever again.

As it stands, it will be {checks notes} Robert Downey Jr. stepping in as the next villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Doctor Doom in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars. But Marvel head Kevin Feige recently revealed that even if Jonathan Majors had crushed Kang in the MCU, it was inevitably going to switch to have Doom as the key villain. Sure, Kev…

Jonathan Majors was on an absolute tear before his conviction, with not only a spot in the MCU that would have spanned multiple movies but making a mark in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, working with Spike Lee in Da 5 Bloods, stepping into the ring for Creed III, and earning the highest praise of his career with Sundance sensation Magazine Dreams, which took more than two years to hit wider screens outside of the fest due to distributors not wanting to touch Majors.

The last project we heard of that would be starring Jonathan Majors was the unfortunately titled True Threat, which would see the actor playing a Special Forces op out for revenge after his son is murdered.

Long-ousted from the MCU, what do you expect to see from Jonathan Majors over the next few years? Does he deserve a shot at reclaiming his growing popularity?

Source: The U.S. Sun
