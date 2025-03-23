Jonathan Majors is ready for a Marvel and Creed return…but will it ever happen?

Jonathan Majors broke out in a huge way via the MCU and Creed III, but that all fell apart after his allegations and convictions.

The fall of Jonathan Majors is a well-documented one so we won’t go into every detail yet again. But he has emerged yet again around the two-year anniversary of being arrested for assault, even saying that he is completely ready to return to the two biggest franchises Majors has been a part of (and probably ever will be) – the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Rocky/Creed series.

Jonathan Majors was recently asked by Entertainment Weekly if he thinks he would return to the MCU or the Rocky/Creed franchise, to which he replied, “Yes. Yes, to both.” He added that he is ready to change. “The version of me that would come back to those places, though, would be different. I don’t think anything different would happen between ‘action’ and ‘cut.’ That’s why I got the job. But there would be something different about it if I were to come back, and I would like that. But as I said, it’s not in my control.”

Creed star and Creed III director Michael B. Jordan has continued to be supportive of Jonathan Majors, even recently saying he would love to have him back in the role of Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson. Creed IV might be the best shot in the future of Majors ever coming back to a mainstream movie, although the idea of him pummeling someone might not be the best look for him considering his assault conviction.

And so while Creed IV could potentially happen if things work in his favor and more people than just Jordan forgive him, the idea of Jonathan Majors ever returning to Marvel is impossible. Speaking with USA Today, however, Majors says he had fun and would return as Kang, the role he lost due to the allegations and convictions. “Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them. Tom Hiddleston, loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd. Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw. I love the industry so much, and now I’m in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them…”

Jonathan Majors doesn’t have a whole lot lined up but the upcoming release of Magazine Dreams has given him a chance to return to the press circuit and try to put himself back in good graces.