Michael B. Jordan wants Jonathan Majors to return for Creed IV

Michael B. Jordan faced off against Jonathan Majors in Creed III, and Jordan said he would “love” to work with Majors again on Creed IV.

2023 was the year of Jonathan Majors. The up-and-coming actor was poised to break out in a big way thanks to playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He also attracted major awards buzz for his performance in Magazine Dreams and starred alongside Michael. B Jordan in Creed III. But it all came crashing down when he was found guilty of assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend. Marvel quickly fired him, and Majors became persona non grata in Hollywood.

However, 2025 could be the year Majors begins his comeback, and he’s even got some big supporters. In a statement to THR, Michael B. Jordan said he would like to work with Majors again, saying, “ I would love to make Creed IV together — among other projects. “

Majors played Damian Anderson in Creed III, a childhood friend of Creed’s (Jordan) who blamed him for an incident which resulted in a lengthy prison sentence. Given where the film left his character, Majors could easily return for Creed IV. The sequel is in development, with Jordan again set to star and direct.

The buzz surrounding Magazine Dreams was very positive following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023. Searchlight quickly snatched the film and slated it for a December 8, 2023 release. However, the film was bumped off the release schedule prior to Majors’s trial, and once he was convicted, some wondered if the movie would ever see the light of day. They released the rights to the filmmakers, and Briarcliff came to the rescue, who will release the film on March 21st.

“ Magazine Dreams is the kind of film that will likely inspire a lot of discourse, ” said our own Chris Bumbray in his review, “ with the buzz out of Sundance being overwhelmingly positive, although the nihilism did rub some the wrong way. It’s a tough watch, but sometimes films like this are essential. ” Given Majors’ conviction for assault and harassment, that “tough watch” might be a little tougher this time around. You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review of Magazine Dreams right here.

Should Jonathan Majors return for Creed IV?