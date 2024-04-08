Jonathan Majors avoids jail time after being issued a period of probation and counseling for assault and harassment

After being convicted of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, Jonathan Majors will avoid jail time by completing a 52-week in-person batterer’s intervention program. Additionally, Majors must continue with mental health therapy. The new order comes as Majors faced a one-year jail sentence for his actions against Jabbari.

Last week, Majors’ legal team tried to have his conviction thrown out, saying there was “a reasonable view of the evidence to support that Defendant acted recklessly.” Majors’ arrest happened at the height of his career after the back-to-back releases of Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The latter positions Majors as Marvel’s next Thanos-level villain, Kang the Conqueror.

While Jonathan Majors would say he was “shocked” at the verdict, many were not, particularly the numerous women who have come forward declaring that the actor had a history of violent behavior. In a recent piece in The New York Times, the women who spoke up – some of whom chose to remain anonymous – said that Jonathan Majors would make them feel “loved” at one moment and “erased” not long after. In one instance, one of the women – former girlfriend Emma Duncan – said that Majors had “threatened to strangle and kill her” during an argument. According to statements obtained by the newspaper, Duncan approached him about his communications with another woman, resulting in Majors assaulting her and telling her, “I’m going to make sure you can’t have children.” Regarding some of his actions, Majors’ attorney said, “Looking back, he is embarrassed by some of his jealous behavior.”

But Jonathan Majors’ alleged tormenting wasn’t exclusive to hotels and taxis. Nine people have since come forward about the actor’s inappropriate and unprofessional behavior on the set of HBO’s Lovecraft Country, saying he treated women differently than men. According to accounts, he once cornered an AD to tell her she didn’t belong on the team while he made derogatory remarks about another’s looks.

What do you think about Jonathan Majors’ punishment? Do you think he’ll come back from this mess? Hollywood doesn’t exactly have a long memory. Let us know what you think in the comments below.