Jordan Peele’s GOAT retitled Him; September 2025 release set

The goat is him. That sounds a little strange, but that’s what has happened with the title of the upcoming Jordan Peele-produced horror movie. Once titled GOAT (as in “greatest of all time”), the movie has since been retitled Him. It, too, has been given an official release date of September 19th, 2025.

Him was announced earlier this year, a few months before the most recent Jordan Peele production, Monkey Man, hit theaters. With that movie doing well with critics, Universal and Monkeypaw Productions are putting even more stock in him (and, well, Him).

Him, which has been described as “an anti-sports horror movie” , was actually part of the 2022 Black List, the annual survey which reveals the best unproduced screenplays of any given year. Then known as GOAT, Him has the following plot, as per The Black List: “A promising first-round draft pick is invited to train at the private compound of the team’s legendary but aging quarterback. Over one week, the rising star witnesses the horrific lengths his hero will go to to stay at the top of his game.” Interestingly, another football-centric movie, Madden – about the creation of the John Madden series of video games – also made that year’s list. That screenplay – which has found its Madden in Hugh Jackman and director in David O. Russell – is expected to begin filming later this year.

Certainly Jordan Peele is one of the key figures in horror right now, directing a trio of films that marked him as one of the reinventors of the genre. While he is only producing, Him will no doubt be one for fans to keep an eye on next year. Him will instead be directed by Justin Tipping, who made his mark on TV by directing episodes of Joe vs. Carole and Dear White People. The movie stars Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jeffries, and more. As per The Hollywood Reporter (citing Universal’s announcement), Him is a “blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power and the pursuit of excellence at any cost.”

Are you looking forward to Him? What do you think of Jordan Peele’s producing work so far? Let us know below.