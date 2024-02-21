Joseph Quinn joins the next war movie from Alex Garland and A24

A24 is planning to give Civil War, the latest film from Alex Garland, the director of Ex Machina, Annihilation, Devs, and Men, a theatrical release on April 12th – but before that movie makes its way out into the world, A24 and Garland are already moving forward with another, currently untitled war movie. A couple weeks ago, it was announced that Charles Melton – whose credits include May December, Heart of Champions, Secret Headquarters, American Horror Stories, Poker Face, History of the World: Part II, and Riverdale – had signed on to star in the film. Now Deadline has broken the news that Melton is being joined in the cast by Joseph Quinn!

Quinn has over a decade of credits to his name, with roles in Dickensian, Game of Thrones, Howards End, Overlord, Les Misérables, and Catherine the Great, among others, but it was when he played fan favorite character Eddie Munson on season 4 of Stranger Things that his career was launched to a whole new level. Since working on Stranger Things, Quinn has been cast in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel and the upcoming A Quiet Place prequel / spin-off A Quiet Place: Day One. Last week, it was announced that Quinn will be playing Johnny Storm / the Human Torch in Marvel’s Fantastic Four.

Quinn’s work on the A24 war movie will be wrapped up before filming on Fantastic Four begins this summer.

This Untitled War Movie is a collaboration between Garland and Ray Mendoza, who served as the military supervisor for Civil War. Garland and Mendoza have written the screenplay together and will be co-directing the film.

Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Peter Rice are producing the project. A24 will be handling the global release of the film. As Deadline notes, this is just like any Garland project in that “details behind what the film is about are being shrouded in secrecy.”

In addition to directing the films mentioned in the first paragraph, Garland has also written The Beach, 28 Days Later, Never Let Me Go, and Dredd, among others. (There have been claims that he directed Dredd as well.) A couple weeks ago, it was announced that Garland and 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle are working on a sequel called 28 Years Later, which may be the first entry in a trilogy of sequels.

Are you a fan of Joseph Quinn, and are you glad to hear he's going to work on this war movie before he moves on to Fantastic Four?