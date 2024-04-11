Warfare: Noah Centineo, Michael Gandolfini & more cast in Alex Garland’s next war movie

The cast for the Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza film Warfare expands with Noah Centineo, Michael Gandolfini, and more

By
Civil War

Alex Garland may have said that he’s not planning to direct again in the foreseeable future, but he is currently directing another film while his movie Civil War heads out into the world (you can read our review HERE) and he works on the scripts for the upcoming 28 Years Later trilogy (a follow-up to his Danny Boyle collaboration 28 Days Later). Garland’s new directorial effort is called Warfare, and he’s co-directing it with Ray Mendoza, who served as the military supervisor for Civil War. Garland and Mendoza also wrote the screenplay together. As Warfare moves forward, Deadline has just revealed the names of several cast members: Noah Centineo (The Recruit), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Taylor John Smith (Where the Crawdads Sing), Adain Bradley (Wrong Turn), Henrique Zaga (The Stand), and Evan Holtzman (Hidden Figures).

They join previously announced cast members Charles Melton (May December), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Cosmo Jarvis (Peaky Blinders), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), and Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country).

Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Peter Rice are producing Warfare. A24 will be handling the global release of the film. As Variety notes, this is just like any Garland project in that “plot details are being shrouded in secrecy.” So we have no idea what sort of war is being depicted in the film, whether it be a real-world event or a war that Garland and Mendoza have made up.

In addition to Civil War, Garland has also directed Ex Machina, Annihilation, Devs, and Men. He wrote The Beach, 28 Days Later, Never Let Me Go, and Dredd, among others. (There have been claims that he directed Dredd as well.) While 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle is returning to the helm for the first film in the 28 Years Later trilogy, it was just announced yesterday that 28 Years Later Part 2 will be directed by Nia DaCosta.

Are you interested in Warfare? What do you think of the cast Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza have assembled for the film? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Warfare: Noah Centineo, Michael Gandolfini & more cast in Alex Garland’s next war movie
Box Office Predictions: Civil War to have one of A24’s Best Openings
Criterion Channel
The Criterion Channel launches 24/7 live stream of their catalogue
80s Stars We Want Back!
View All

About the Author

14985 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Alex Garland News

Latest Movie News

Horror Movie Reviews
Review: Larry Fessenden puts his stamp on the idea of the wolf man with his new horror film Blackout, starring Alex Hurt and Addison Timlin

Blackout Review

Review: Larry Fessenden puts his stamp on the idea of the wolf man with his new horror film Blackout, starring Alex Hurt and Addison Timlin

Load more articles