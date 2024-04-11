Warfare: Noah Centineo, Michael Gandolfini & more cast in Alex Garland’s next war movie

Alex Garland may have said that he’s not planning to direct again in the foreseeable future, but he is currently directing another film while his movie Civil War heads out into the world (you can read our review HERE) and he works on the scripts for the upcoming 28 Years Later trilogy (a follow-up to his Danny Boyle collaboration 28 Days Later). Garland’s new directorial effort is called Warfare , and he’s co-directing it with Ray Mendoza, who served as the military supervisor for Civil War. Garland and Mendoza also wrote the screenplay together. As Warfare moves forward, Deadline has just revealed the names of several cast members: Noah Centineo (The Recruit), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Taylor John Smith (Where the Crawdads Sing), Adain Bradley (Wrong Turn), Henrique Zaga (The Stand), and Evan Holtzman (Hidden Figures).

They join previously announced cast members Charles Melton (May December), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Cosmo Jarvis (Peaky Blinders), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), and Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country).

Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Peter Rice are producing Warfare. A24 will be handling the global release of the film. As Variety notes, this is just like any Garland project in that “plot details are being shrouded in secrecy.” So we have no idea what sort of war is being depicted in the film, whether it be a real-world event or a war that Garland and Mendoza have made up.

In addition to Civil War, Garland has also directed Ex Machina, Annihilation, Devs, and Men. He wrote The Beach, 28 Days Later, Never Let Me Go, and Dredd, among others. (There have been claims that he directed Dredd as well.) While 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle is returning to the helm for the first film in the 28 Years Later trilogy, it was just announced yesterday that 28 Years Later Part 2 will be directed by Nia DaCosta.

Are you interested in Warfare? What do you think of the cast Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza have assembled for the film? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.