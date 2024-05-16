Alex Garland’s Civil War has set a date for digital release following its success at the box office

The hot-button film of the year from Alex Garland would become A24’s biggest opening, with over $25 million made during its opening weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the modern-day war film currently sits above $108 million at the global box office, which makes it a pretty big hit considering the epic-looking film sported a $50 million dollar price tag for the indie boutique studio. Variety now reports that the film has set a digital release date after the well-received performance at the box office.

Civil War has been scheduled to debut on VOD on May 24. It will be available to rent/purchase on both Prime Video and Apple TV+. The film stars Kirsten Dunst as a reporter in the middle of a crumbling society as a fascist president forces an extra term on the American people and the states have waged war with each other. Dunst states that the movie is naturally going to cause debates. She spoke with Variety in a cover story where she said, “The whole movie is open to interpretation. For me, there were things I just accepted that were unexplained. It allows the audience to fill in their own feelings about what they’re watching.”

The director, Garland, would concur that he purposely left certain aspects up for imagination, “I have my own answers to these questions. And if someone asked me, I’d answer it. But if Kirsten didn’t ask me, I wouldn’t answer.”