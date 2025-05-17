Josh Hartnett insists he didn’t disappear from acting

Once he landed his feature debut with Halloween H20, Josh Hartnett was one of the It hunks in Hollywood. From there came The Faculty, Black Hawk Down, Pearl Harbor, 40 Days and 40 Nights, and more. And then once the mid-2000s waned, his star power faded. As years passed, it made a lot of fans wonder, Hey, where’d Josh Hartnett go? (Look, you don’t get a “WTF Happened to?!” episode for nothing!). But Hartnett himself insists he didn’t go anywhere, and he has the receipts to prove it.

In a recent sitdown with Esquire, Josh Hartnett was asked about people wondering where he was, even though he really didn’t have too many gap years in his filmography. As he put it, “I don’t know, it’s a narrative. We live in a world of narratives. I do it for a living. But I was making movies. Worthy films like Inherit The Viper and Oh Lucy! And a lot of really small, cool films…I would like the narrative to be more straight-up—that I was doing interesting movies, and then maybe that would draw some attention to those movies—but it doesn’t bother me. It’s nice that people have an interest and that helps me get work. But I really don’t think about it that much, honestly.”

The movies Josh Hartnett cited may be ones that he’s proud of but are far off the radar. But he has staged a comeback (in the public eye, at least) that has put him back in the conversation. There he was in Oppenheimer, winning a SAG Award as part of Christopher Nolan’s ensemble, following that up by leading M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, not to mention a small one-off on The Bear. He can now be seen in Fight or Flight, where he gives one of the most enjoyable performances of his career. (You can read our 8/10 review here.)

Following those, Josh Hartnett has Verity for director Michael Showalter lined up.

