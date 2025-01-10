A recent viral video shows a Jurassic Park scene with more scientifically accurate raptors

Jurassic Park is a pioneer of immense proportions. Not only did the 1993 Steven Spielberg classic usher in a new era of cinema with its revolutionary special effects, but the movie, which was adapted from Michael Crichton’s best-selling novel, also provided new context of dinosaurs and helped advance the study of the prehistoric creatures. In Jurassic Park, Sam Neill’s character, Alan Grant, made strides in his research as he found that dinosaurs were less reptilian and more bird-like (despite the popular imagery). The dinos in Spielberg’s film were showcased as such.

ScreenRant reports on a video from YouTuber, CoolioArt, that has recently gone viral. In CoolioArt’s viral video, the raptors in the famous kitchen scene from Jurassic Park have been replaced with more accurate depictions of what the scientific community now theorizes the raptors look like based on fossil evidence. While the look of the breeds from Steven Spielberg and Stan Winston’s studio are iconic, the raptors in this clip are wildly contrast to what audiences are used to. They definitely live up to the name “bird of prey” as the velociraptors now sport wings and are covered in feathers, their beaks are slightly sharper and their movements resemble birds. CoolioArt even humorously replaces Timmy’s line, “It’s a velociraptor,” with “It’s a DIENONYCHUS,” which was the classification used in the books.