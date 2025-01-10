A recent viral video shows a Jurassic Park scene with more scientifically accurate raptors

While the look of the velociraptors is iconic in the Jurassic Park series, a YouTuber explored what it might’ve looked like with more accurate depictions.

By
jurassic park, raptors

Jurassic Park is a pioneer of immense proportions. Not only did the 1993 Steven Spielberg classic usher in a new era of cinema with its revolutionary special effects, but the movie, which was adapted from Michael Crichton’s best-selling novel, also provided new context of dinosaurs and helped advance the study of the prehistoric creatures. In Jurassic Park, Sam Neill’s character, Alan Grant, made strides in his research as he found that dinosaurs were less reptilian and more bird-like (despite the popular imagery). The dinos in Spielberg’s film were showcased as such.

ScreenRant reports on a video from YouTuber, CoolioArt, that has recently gone viral. In CoolioArt’s viral video, the raptors in the famous kitchen scene from Jurassic Park have been replaced with more accurate depictions of what the scientific community now theorizes the raptors look like based on fossil evidence. While the look of the breeds from Steven Spielberg and Stan Winston’s studio are iconic, the raptors in this clip are wildly contrast to what audiences are used to. They definitely live up to the name “bird of prey” as the velociraptors now sport wings and are covered in feathers, their beaks are slightly sharper and their movements resemble birds. CoolioArt even humorously replaces Timmy’s line, “It’s a velociraptor,” with “It’s a DIENONYCHUS,” which was the classification used in the books.

Meanwhile, Universal has the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth on its way three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded its run. The Creator‘s Gareth Edwards is at the helm from a script by original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp. The intention from both Koepp and Edwards was to go back to what made the original so special. Jurassic Park did lead the way with computer graphics, but I feel like we got lost along the way with the arms race to a spectacle,” Edwards says about returning to basics for Rebirth“Jurassic actually only had just a few dozen VFX shots in it, and it’s such a powerful film. So, it was trying to go back to all those tricks and ideas that tease the audience, that creates suspense and tension that get you on the edge of your seat. I just wanted to create that feeling I had when I was young of being in awe of these things.”

Source: ScreenRant
Tags:
icon More Movie News
Wicked: Part Two, Wicked: For Good
Wicked’s success continues in Premium VOD sales with its first week bringing in a record-setting $70 million
The Prosecutor clip puts Donnie Yen in danger in a parking garage – Exclusive!
jurassic park, raptors
A recent viral video shows a Jurassic Park scene with more scientifically accurate raptors
passion of the christ
Mel Gibson says he is hoping to start shooting Passion of the Christ 2 next year
View All

About the Author

2177 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Jurassic Park News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles