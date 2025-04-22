Jurassic World Rebirth composer talks paying homage to John Williams for the new film

The Jurassic series is on its third feature film iteration after the Park and World trilogies. And while the legendary John Williams ended his run in the franchise along with Spielberg after The Lost World, his themes have been too iconic not to be included in the proceeding films. While Don Davis stepped into the composer role with Jurassic Park III, Michael Giacchino would become the resident composer for the initial Jurassic World movies. Jurassic World Rebirth is aiming to return the franchise to its roots and the new composer, two-time Oscar-winner Alexandre Desplat, talks with Entertainment Weekly about paying homage to Williams with his score.

Desplat stated, “Every score John Williams has written has become an iconic score, so it’s quite a daunting task.” The composer of the Harry Potter movies and The Shape of Water continued to say, “At first, you’re excited, then panic comes along because you realize that you’re taking over from a fabulous composer who invented so many great things that the whole planet knows. You try to find your way through that.” For Rebirth, Desplat says he tried to balance making something new, while using “quotes of John’s music.”

He added, “You try to make it your own, and at the same time, pay homage to Williams’ music, and try to find your own way through that by inventing new themes and ideas, but staying in the same artistic zone as the scores of the franchise.” Jurassic World Rebirth director Gareth Edwards gave his own statement to EW, saying, “Like the epic dinosaurs in our film, Alexandre is the last of his kind, a rare species with the talent and knowledge to orchestrate his own classical scores. If studios could clone him, they would. Until science finds a way, I’ll happily settle for those goosebump-inducing memories of hearing his music at Abbey Road as he conducted a one-hundred-piece orchestra for our ‘little’ Jurassic movie. Chills.”

The new characters are played by the likes of Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) – all of whom had their roles directly offered to them. Luna Blaise (Manifest), on the other hand, had to (according to Deadline) “beat out a number of actors” to land her role. David Iacono of The Summer I Turned Pretty, child actress Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), and Béchir Sylvain (Diarra from Detroit) are also in the cast.

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producing the film for Kennedy/Marshall. Steven Spielberg is an executive producer through Amblin Entertainment. Universal’s executive vice president of production development, Sara Scott, and creative executive, Jacqueline Garell, oversee the project.