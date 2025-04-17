A new behind-the-scenes look at Jurassic World Rebirth takes us into the heart of another dinosaur adventure

Jurassic World Rebirth wants to give you those old-school vibes if it wasn’t obvious before. The upcoming Gareth Edwards-directed film finds audiences walking with the dinosaurs five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, with Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey leading the charge. Rebirth marks a new era for the franchise, and today, Universal gives fans a behind-the-scenes look to help get them excited for the film’s July 2 launch.

In today’s behind-the-scenes video for Jurassic World Rebirth, cast and crew members offer insight into what makes the latest chapter of the series special and how it leans on iconic aspects of the original film instead of the Jurassic World trilogy. The video promises a fun and funny adventure with intense character chemistry, nail-biting action, and majestic settings. As technology evolves, so do the special effects in Jurassic World Rebirth. The dinosaurs look stunning in their sharp-toothed glory, and the island has never looked more alive, lush, and overflowing with giant lizards looking to make a meal of the human trespassers.

The new characters are played by the likes of Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) – all of whom had their roles directly offered to them. Luna Blaise (Manifest), on the other hand, had to (according to Deadline) “beat out a number of actors” to land her role. David Iacono of The Summer I Turned Pretty, child actress Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), and Béchir Sylvain (Diarra from Detroit) are also in the cast… along with a bunch of hungry dinosaurs.

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producing the film for Kennedy/Marshall. Steven Spielberg is an executive producer through Amblin Entertainment. Universal’s executive vice president of production development, Sara Scott, and creative executive, Jacqueline Garell, oversee the project.

Here’s what we’ve previously heard about the plot: “ Jurassic World Rebirth sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea, and air. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.” Johansson’s character is Zora Bennett, “a skilled covert operations expert contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.” Bailey plays paleontologist, Dr. Henry Loomis, with Ali as Zora’s most trusted team leader, Duncan Kincaid.

How does Jurassic World Rebirth look to you? Are you excited to return to the island and run when things inevitably go wrong? I hope so!