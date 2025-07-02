David Koepp says a dinosaur sex scene was cut from Jurassic World: Rebirth

Turn on the red light and crank the Luther Vandross to eleven because David Koepp is ready to set the mood for love! What? Okay, not exactly. Well, almost. Let me explain. According to an interview with Jurassic World: Rebirth writer David Koepp, a dinosaur sex scene was left on the cutting room floor of the latest chapter of the blockbuster franchise.

Speaking with IndieWire, Koepp told the outlet he had fun returning to the Jurassic franchise and would do it again, but he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.

“I was afraid of going in and feeling like a sad sack trying to recapture a feeling I had 30 years ago — that was appropriate to who I was then but not appropriate to who I am now And I was very happy to see, that within a few days of starting writing, it was totally appropriate. I really like that feeling,” Koepp said, adding he felt rejuvenated after returning to his Jurassic roots.

IndieWire’s Mike Ryan then touched on a more “intimate” aspect of the film: dinosaurs doin’ it! Ryan told Koepp he enjoyed the scene where the two dinosaurs were making out. Koepp replied, “It’s lovely!” Adding, “It was tricky to write because, you know, how much of a mating scene are we talking about? How “Jurassic Pork” are we going to go with this?”

Surprised, Ryan asked if Koepp was serious.

“There certainly is. In one draft of the script I wrote, “They approach the dinosaurs in the field. Let’s just put it this way, they have eight legs between them, but only six are on the ground.”

Ultimately, the scene did not make it into the film’s final cut. If dinosaurs doing bedroom gymnastics are your thing, I know a few websites you can visit. Make sure you go incognito first.

Perhaps a dinosaur sex scene would have spiced Jurassic World: Rebirth up a bit. According to JoBlo’s Chris Bumbray, the movie is rather dull and uneven. In his review, Chris said Jurassic World: Rebirth “isn’t as ridiculous as Dominion, it’s likely a duller film overall—with less action, fewer scenes for its stars, and a flat visual style. It’s telling that it’s not getting an IMAX release, with the company instead keeping F1 on premium screens for another week before Superman arrives. Truthfully, it would’ve been a waste of the format. It’s a shame, because Gareth Edwards is a talented filmmaker, but this one feels more like his lifeless Godzilla reboot than any of his more imaginative efforts.”

Would Jurassic World: Rebirth be better with a dinosaur sex scene? Only you can decide!