Juror #2 could be Clint Eastwood’s final movie, so why is Warner Bros. burying its release?

Juror #2 could be Clint Eastwood’s final movie, so why does Warner Bros. seem to be burying the release of the courtroom drama?

Clint Eastwood has consistently directed feature films for over 50 years. He is now 94 years old, which could potentially make the soon-to-be-released Juror #2 his final movie. Given his illustrious legacy, both in front of and behind the camera, it’s somewhat puzzling that Warner Bros. seems to be burying Juror #2, which will reportedly be screened in less than 50 theaters.

Juror #2 will premiere at AFI Fest on October 27th, and Warner Bros. will give the film in limited release on November 1st. Given Eastwood’s decades-long partnership with the studio, not to mention the billions in box office grosses over that time, you’d think the studio would treat Eastwood’s potentially final movie with a little more respect. Well, according to Variety, this is the respectful approach for the studio.

The film, which was produced on a budget in the mid-$30 million range, was originally conceived as a streaming release. Warner Bros. then elected to give the film a limited theatrical release after positive screenings. That said, the studio doesn’t believe the film will be a box-office success, with one source saying that “ the decision to put Juror #2 in theaters at all represents a gesture of gratitude toward Eastwood. “

Variety’s report states that the film is currently listing showtimes at four locations around New York City, five in the Los Angeles area, and just one in Chicago. It’s listing pre-sales in fewer than 25 locations across America’s 25 most populated cities. “ ‘Juror #2’ is releasing in the U.S., U.K., France, Spain, Italy and Germany with the full support of Warner Bros., ” said a Warner Bros. spokesperson. “ The film will have its worldwide debut at the AFI Film Festival this weekend. “

Eastwood’s last film, Cry Macho, was a flop at the box office, grossing just $16.5 million worldwide against a budget of $33 million. However, it’s important to note that it was released in the midst of the pandemic during the first few months after theaters reopened. The studio was still disappointed, with CEO David Zaslav questioning why it was even made if they had doubts about the movie’s profitability. “ It’s not show friends, it’s show business, ” Zaslav was quoted as saying. You’re really only as good as your last film, even if you’re an icon.

Juror #2 stars Nicholas Hoult as Justin Kemp, a family man who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict – or free – the accused killer. The film also stars Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough, Leslie Bibb, and Kiefer Sutherland.