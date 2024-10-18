Sony unveils the poster for Karate Kid: Legends ahead of tonight’s New York Comic Con panel

While much details of the movie are sure to be revealed at tonight’s Comic Con panel, get a first look at the Karate-verse film.

The final season of Cobra Kai finally kicked off on Netflix this past summer and a preview for part 2 was recently released. According to Netflix, Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 “brings us to the Sekai Taikai, where Miyagi-Do will face new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions — can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?” Part 2 premieres November 28, and the Finale Event comes in 2025… But the Karate Kid franchise won’t be taking much of a pause after the last episode of Cobra Kai airs. A new movie, which stars the original Karate Kid himself, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, alongside Jackie Chan as Mr. Han, his character from the 2010 version of The Karate Kid, is set to reach theatres on May 30, 2025.

This new film, revealed to have the title Karate Kid: Legends, will be having a featured panel at New York Comic Con tonight, so more about this project will be explored. Ahead of the panel, Sony has now taken to their social media to unveil the poster from Karate Kid: Legends, which features Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and the new student, played by Ben Wang. The caption simply reads, “Legends are forever. Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, and Ralph Macchio star in Karate Kid: Legends – exclusively in movie theatres May 30, 2025. #KarateKidMovie.”

The film stars Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) as a young teenager from China who finds identity and strength in martial arts. During his journey of self-discovery, Wang’s character meets a disciplined martial arts master. As mentioned, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reprise their roles of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso. Joshua Jackson (Fatal Attraction) and Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian) also appear in the movie, alongside Sadie Stanley (Cruel Summer) as the romantic lead. Jonathan Entwistle directed the movie from a script by Rob Lieber (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day).

Beyond Karate Kid: Legends, the franchise is also expected to continue with some sort of Cobra Kai spinoff (or spinoffs) on the Netflix streaming service. The creators of the series have confirmed that they’d like to make a Mr. Miyagi prequel series, but no post-Cobra Kai spinoff plans have been officially confirmed at this time.



