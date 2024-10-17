Cobra Kai takes its final bow as a gallery of first-look images reveal Lewis Tan and others have joined the Season 6 Part 2 cast

The students of Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai come face-to-face for a tournament that decides their fate in Season 6 Part 2 images.

The end of an era approaches as Netflix‘s Cobra Kai series prepares to take its final bow. To get fans ready for the show’s staggered Finale, the streamer unleashed a gallery of first-look images featuring the students of Miyagi-Do, Cobra Kai, and others awaiting the results of a contest determining who gains control of the Valley and more.

According to Netflix, Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 “brings us to the Sekai Taikai, where Miyagi-Do will face new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions — can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?”

Speaking about the conclusion of the show’s final season, Hayden Schlossberg, who co-created Cobra Kai with Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz, tells Netflix’s Tudum that… “the first thing that you’re going to notice is we’re not in the Valley anymore. It’s a totally different environment. The competitive space is different from previous All Valley tournaments. There’s no crowd watching. This is a karate temple that they’re going to, where the only people in attendance are black belts or karate masters.”

It was also announced today that Lewis Tan (Deadpool v. Wolverine, Mortal Kombat), Patrick Luwis (Rebel Moon), and newcomer Rayna Vallandingham have joined the cast. First appearing in Part Two, the three are part of a competing dojo at the Sekai Taikai. Tan plays Sensei Wolf in the final chapters of the series, while Luwis plays Axel Kovacevic, and Vallandingham plays Zara Malik.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part debuts November 15, with Part 3/The Finale Event arriving in 2025.

Today’s Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 first-look images feature Lewis Tan in all of his ab-tastic glory, the students of Miyagi-Do preparing for war against Cobra Kai at the Sekai Taikai, friends and family cheering from the sidelines, and enemies coming face-to-face for a final confrontation.

While the staggered release of the final episodes is irksome, it doesn’t detract from the mounting tension for the next episodes. Cobra Kai has punched above its weight from the start to become something remarkable. The show took audiences by storm, with plans to extend the story beyond the core series. We’re excited to discover who wins, loses, and returns to prison. Seriously, John Kreese, what the hell are you doing there? I know you’re out of the country, but c’mon. Also, is that a knife in your hands? Are Kreese and Johnny about to have a knife fight? Oh, Cobra Kai, you crazy!

Are you excited about Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2? Let us know in the comments section below.