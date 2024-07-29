Keanu Reeves pulls the trigger on John Wick pinball machine at SDCC

Whoever comes, whoever it is…I’ll tilt them. I’ll tilt them all…We all know that Keanu Reeves is one of the most chill, down-to-earth guys in the movie business, and he just renewed that license in one of the nerdiest ways possible, taking time out of his schedule to play the John Wick pinball machine at the San Diego Comic-Con.

The video, posted across Stern’s social media accounts, sees Keanu Reeves saddling up to the John Wick pinball machine at the company’s booth, which also featured Jaws, the 70th Anniversary Premium Edition of Godzilla and more. Reeves looks genuinely interested in the game and proves to be inquisitive throughout his free play, asking the team how much time it took to design the John Wick machine, to which the rep confirmed the time frame was around two years. He also said that 48 minutes of music was used. And while Reeves is genuinely interested in the details and backstory of the John Wick pinball machine, he can’t help but get wrapped up in the game, focusing and screaming, “Look at that! You see that save?!”

Add this moment to the list of viral moments that help make Keanu Reeves one of the coolest guys in the business. Word is that he even signed the John Wick pinball machine he played, no doubt bumping up its retail value well over $9,699. That price is for the Premium Edition, which sits as the mid-ground between the Pro Edition and the more exclusive Limited Edition. Now, we wonder if Reeves has played the pinball machines for Williams’ Bram Stoker’s Dracula or Johnny Mnemonic…

Here is a partial description of the John Wick pinball machine, as per Stern: “As the titular character, players can engage in high-speed car chases and fast-action drifting across the playfield, which incorporates models and artwork inspired by iconic locations from the franchise, including the New York Continental Hotel and the Red Circle Club, all set against a dramatically edge lit New York City skyline. Players can also open John Wick’s weapons crate to reveal a hidden shot target path to retrieve an array of weapons. Players must use the sculpted Blood Oath Marker carefully – or risk the consequences. Players need to survive other assassins, complete jobs for the legendary Factions of the High Table, and eventually take on John Wick’s “Special Assignment!”

Which other Keanu Reeves movie could work as a cool pinball machine? Drop your quarter in the slot and let us know in the comments below!