Lionsgate and Stern Pinball get locked and loaded for a John Wick Pinball machine

Lionsgate and Stern Pinball invite pinball wizards to get fitted for a bulletproof suit before entering the lethal underground world of assassins for a new game experience based on the ultra-popular John Wick franchise. In the John Wick Pinball game, players will experience the thrilling and action-packed billion-dollar grossing John Wick franchise with film-inspired mechanical features and artwork alongside Stern’s all-new dynamic AI combat system. Like many of Stern’s incredible pinball machines, the John Wick Pinball experience comes in three varieties: Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models.

The following comes from the official press release for Stern Pinball’s John Wick Pinball game collection:

In Stern’s John Wick pinball games, players become the world’s greatest assassin as he fights to escape his past. As the titular character, players can engage in high-speed car chases and fast-action drifting across the playfield, which incorporates models and artwork inspired by iconic locations from the franchise, including the New York Continental Hotel and the Red Circle Club, all set against a dramatically edge lit New York City skyline. Players can also open John Wick’s weapons crate to reveal a hidden shot target path to retrieve an array of weapons. Players must use the sculpted Blood Oath Marker carefully – or risk the consequences. Players must survive other assassins, complete jobs for the legendary Factions of the High Table, and eventually take on John Wick’s “Special Assignment!”

To raise the stakes, John Wick pinball introduces Stern’s all-new dynamic AI combat system, an innovation that brings the frenetic combat of the legendary films to the game. The Stern team has created a primitive video game AI system to control the enemy lights on the playfield, setting the John Wick pinball games apart from prior pinball machines, where player actions, timers, and random number generations controlled all lights. In this new AI combat system, enemy icons are responsive to player behavior and will illuminate dynamically around the playfield to challenge the player. The enemies move tactically with this dynamic software to counter player objectives, creating a unique challenge in each game session. The system also features a new action video player that dynamically reflects player action. As you defeat three enemies, you’ll see video clips of John Wick doing the same in the films!

Accompanying the high-quality film and audio assets woven into the gameplay, John Wick pinball games will include custom narration by critically acclaimed actor Ian McShane as Winston and an original score composed by Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Pantera fame. Additionally, pieces of John Wick’s iconic suits used in connection with the production of the films will be included as a franchise artifact in the LE models, courtesy of Lionsgate. The John Wick pinball games will feature original neo-noir style paintings illustrated by acclaimed artist, Randy Martinez.

Stern’s John Wick Pinball machines are limited to 1000 global units, with each addition featuring unique assets and effects. You’ll need to pry open some floorboards and dig into your private stash for enough cash to own one of these machines.

The Pro Edition costs $6,999, the Premium Edition will cost you $9,699, and the Limited Edition runs $12,999! Stern’s pinball machines are worth every penny if you ask me, and a machine inspired by John Wick is the perfect addition to any gamer’s collection.

