Keanu Reeves rallies to finish his first pro auto race after spinning out

Keanu Reeves had a wipeout of a different kind over the weekend, as the actor spun out in his pro auto racing debut during the Toyota GR Cup in Indianapolis. Reeves had no injuries and ended up finishing 25th.

Keanu Reeves has had a number of passions outside of acting, including music, motorcycles and surfing. This foray into auto racing, however, could have been a deadly one, but thankfully Reeves got through his accident without a collision with another car or into an object and pressed on, completing the 45-minute race. Reeves has previously driven in the Toyota Grand Prix as a celebrity racer, even winning back in 2009.

Interestingly, Keanu Reeves was also promoting another project of his, BRZRKR, the comic book series he created with Matt Kindt. As it turns out, Reeves was driving the BRZRKR car. This past summer, Reeves’ novel The Book of Elsewhere was released, expanding on the world established by the series. As for BRZRKR itself, the comic books follow “an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

Of course, Keanu Reeves isn’t the only celebrity to have a love of race cars, joining the likes of Paul Walker, Tom Cruise, Paul Newman, and more. But probably the one who has taken it to the next level with the most fervor as of late is Frankie Muniz, who has actually raced as a NASCAR driver.

Keanu Reeves will be pretty busy outside of the race track, too, as he is voicing Shadow in December’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and returning to the world of John Wick with Ballerina, due out in June 2025.

Which Keanu Reeves project are you most looking forward to?